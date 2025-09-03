Pune gets its 1st Apple store before iPhone 17 launch: First look at Koregaon Park shop

Just a couple of days after Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, Apple is going to open the Apple Koregaon Park Store, which is situated in Kopa Mall, Pune, on 4 September 2025. Ahead of the official store launch tomorrow, we at Hindustan Times had the chance to preview the store, seeing what it offers, from the full line-up to expert support and more. Read on for the details about Apple’s fourth official store in India, just ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch on September 9. A man walks past by the Apple Koregaon Park store in KOPA, Pune.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Apple Koregaon Park is inside the KOPA Mall.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

Apple Koregaon Park in Pune: Details

Now, just like Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, there are a lot of staff at work to manage everyday operations, including being at the Genius Bar to offer support, guidance, and, of course, product purchases and more. More specifically, Apple says there are a total of 68 team members from 11 different Indian states who are going to be helping customers in the store. The store team will also offer personalised setup and support, step-by-step guidance on how to switch to iOS, and will also facilitate other Apple programmes such as Apple Trade-In and Financing.

Coming to the other features of the store, there is a dedicated Apple Pickup Zone, which allows customers to collect their devices in-store at their preferred time. For this, they will need to first order online.

Apple's entire India product lineup can be found at the new Apple Stores.

In addition, Apple says that there are going to be dedicated business teams that will offer help and guidance to support businesses. And, just like the Apple Hebbal Store in Bengaluru and every other Apple facility, Apple Koregaon Park is running on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral, meaning zero carbon footprint.

There will also be in-store sessions at Apple Koregaon Park, including Today at Apple sessions, which are free and intended to help users learn and boost their creativity. Sessions include taking better photos on iPhone, capturing ideas on iPad, Apple Intelligence, and getting started on Mac.

When and where to visit Apple Koregaon Park?

Apple Koregaon Park, as mentioned earlier, is opening inside the KOPA Mall in Pune; you just need to enter from the main entrance, walk about 30 to 40 metres, and then you will see the Apple Store on the left. Further, if you are excited about visiting Apple Koregaon Park first, you will be able to do so starting 4 September at 1 pm IST. As a special first-day bonus, Apple will also be handing out exclusive Apple Koregaon Park tote bags along with stickers.