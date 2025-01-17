Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ launched in India at 22,999: Check out specs, features, and more

Realme 14 Pro series has been officially launched in India with some eye-catching specifications, features, and a colour-changing design. Over the past few weeks, Realme has been teasing its colour-changing rear panel with the Pearl White colour variant which instantly starts to turn blue when kept under 16 degrees temperature. Apart from an attractive design, the Realme 14 Pro series showcases some major improvements in features that may entice buyers. Therefore, if you are looking for stylish yet feature-filled smartphones in the mid-range category then here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+. Realme 14 Pro series comes with some unique features, here’s everything you need to know.(Realme)

Realme 14 Pro+ specs and features

The Realme 14 Pro+ comes in features a 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15, offering all the latest UI features.

For photography, the Realme 14 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with MagicGlow Triple Flash. It consists of a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX8986 sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor offering 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery that comes with 80W fast charging support.

Realme 14 Pro specs and features

The Realme 14 Pro is smaller in size with a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It comes with a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS support and a monochrome camera. It also features a 16MP selfie camera. The Realme 14 Pro is backed by a 6000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging.

Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ price and availability

The Realme 14 Pro is priced at Rs.24999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at ₹26999. On the other hand, the Realme 14 Pro+ comes at a starting price of Rs. 29999 for 8GB + 128GB storage. It also has 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options which are priced at ₹31999 and ₹34999. The sale of these smartphones will go live on sale on 23 January at 12 PM IST on Flipkart, Realme website, and partnered retail stores.