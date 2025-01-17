Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ launched in India at 22,999: Check out specs, features, and more

ByAishwarya Panda
Jan 17, 2025 11:45 AM IST

Realme 14 Pro series has been launched in India with a colour-changing design. Check out what it has to offer.

Realme 14 Pro series has been officially launched in India with some eye-catching specifications, features, and a colour-changing design. Over the past few weeks, Realme has been teasing its colour-changing rear panel with the Pearl White colour variant which instantly starts to turn blue when kept under 16 degrees temperature. Apart from an attractive design, the Realme 14 Pro series showcases some major improvements in features that may entice buyers. Therefore, if you are looking for stylish yet feature-filled smartphones in the mid-range category then here’s everything you need to know about the newly launched Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+.

Realme 14 Pro series comes with some unique features, here’s everything you need to know.(Realme)
Realme 14 Pro series comes with some unique features, here’s everything you need to know.(Realme)

Also read: Realme Neo 7 ‘The Bad Guys Limited Edition’ confirmed to launch in January 2025 - All details

Realme 14 Pro+ specs and features

The Realme 14 Pro+ comes in features a 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Realme UI 6 based on Android 15, offering all the latest UI features.

For photography, the Realme 14 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with MagicGlow Triple Flash. It consists of a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX8986 sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with a Sony IMX882 sensor offering 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery that comes with 80W fast charging support.

Also read: Realme GT 7 Pro first impression

Realme 14 Pro specs and features

The Realme 14 Pro is smaller in size with a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It comes with a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and OIS support and a monochrome camera. It also features a 16MP selfie camera. The Realme 14 Pro is backed by a 6000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging.

Also read: Realme 14 Pro series launched in India with colour-changing tech, 6000 mAh battery

Realme 14 Pro, Realme 14 Pro+ price and availability

The Realme 14 Pro is priced at Rs.24999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at 26999. On the other hand, the Realme 14 Pro+ comes at a starting price of Rs. 29999 for 8GB + 128GB storage. It also has 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options which are priced at 31999 and 34999. The sale of these smartphones will go live on sale on 23 January at 12 PM IST on Flipkart, Realme website, and partnered retail stores.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On