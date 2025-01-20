Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: Which smartphone to buy under 25000

Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: In past weeks, several mid-rage smartphones were launched including the Realme 14 Pro series and the Poco X7 series in India. However, the series consisted of two models which were launched under Rs.25000. The Realme 14 Pro and the Poco X7 are some of the most talked about smartphones in recent days, consisting of some of the eye-catching features. Therefore, if you are in search of the latest smartphones under Rs.25000, then Poco X7 and Realme 14 Pro could be the right choice. To gain a better understanding, we have curated a comparison between these two smartphones, so you can make an informed decision. Check out the detailed specs comparison between Realme 14 Pro and Poco X7.(Realme/ Poco)

Also read: Realme 14 Pro series launched in India with colour-changing tech, 6000 mAh battery: Price and more

Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: Price in India

The Realme 14 Pro was launched with a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the Poco X7 is priced at Rs. 21999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Both devices have been launched under the Rs.25000 price segment in India, however, both offer some high-end features.

Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: Design and display

The Realme 14 Pro and Poco X7 model comes with a very different design and profiles, yet both devices look quite attractive. The Realme 14 Pro features a colour-changing rear panel that gives the smartphone a unique look. It is also very durable since it offers an IP69, IP68, and IP69 rating. On the other hand, the Poco X7 comes with a plastic back that features a square-shaped camera module. This smartphone also offers an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating despite being Rs.4000 cheaper than the Realme 14 Pro model.

Also read: Realme 14X 5G launched in India with 6000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and more- All details

Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: Performance and battery

For powerful performance, the Realme 14 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Poco X7 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor paired with 8GB RAM, offering a faster and durable performance. Both devices come with Mali-G615 GPU for improved graphic performance.

For lasting performance, the Realme 14 Pro is backed by a 6000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Whereas, the Poco X7 is backed by a 5500mAh battery that also supports 45W charging. Therefore, Realme could offer a longer battery life than the Poco X7 model.

Also read: Realme GT 6T, Poco F6, Vivo T3 Ultra, and other gaming smartphones under Rs.30000

Realme 14 Pro vs Poco X7: Camera

In terms of photography, the Realme 14 Pro is a camera-centric smartphone that consists of a dual camera setup. It includes a 50MP OIS main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and a depth sensor to capture promising images. On the other hand, the Poco X7 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens.

For selfies, the Realme 14 Pro comes with a 16MP front camera, and the Poco X7 comes with a 20MP camera.