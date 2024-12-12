Menu Explore
Realme 14x 5G launch soon: Key details, including release date, design, and IP rating, confirmed

ByShaurya Sharma
Dec 12, 2024 03:30 PM IST

Realme 14x 5G is set to launch on December 18, and we already know a host of key details about the device, including its price and key features.

Realme is soon going to expand its entry-level smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Realme 14x 5G. There's already a lot we know about the device, including the expected specifications, and the brand has now come forward to announce the release date, alongside several key details about the phone. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming device by Realme:

Realme 14x 5G is going to be available in three colourways.(Realme)
Realme 14x 5G is going to be available in three colourways.(Realme)

Realme 14x Expected Specifications

Based on reports so far, the Realme 14x could feature a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also expected to have a large battery, potentially around 6,000mAh, and will be available in several RAM and storage configurations, including 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

As for the optics, teaser images show a triple-camera setup on the back—with a main wide camera, a secondary ultra-wide and depth sensor.

Realme 14x: Expected Price in India and Release Date

The brand has confirmed that the Realme 14x 5G will be coming to India on December 18 later this month, with the launch scheduled for 12 pm. The brand has also confirmed several key details about the device, including it being India's first IP69-rated phone under 15,000. This gives us an idea of the price point as well.

Realme 14x: Design and Colour Options

The teaser also shows the device in three different colourways: a shade of red, a gold shade, and a traditional black shade. The sides are also expected to be flat, based on other teasers by the brand, which may fit into the infinite design trend that is currently popular. The finish on the back appears to be glittery, which may appeal to people who appreciate texture backs on their devices.

