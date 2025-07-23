Realme 15 Pro 5G mobile: Price in India, specifications, camera, design and more

Realme Realme 15 Pro 5G will be launched in India on July 24, 2025, at 7 PM IST. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme’s official website following the event. Alongside the Pro variant, the standard Realme 15 model will also debut. As the company gears up for the launch event, here’s everything we know about the Realme 15 Pro 5G phone. Realme 15 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide camera.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Realme 15 Pro: Expected Price in India

Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to carry a price tag of around ₹35,000, while the top variant is reportedly priced at ₹39,999. The more affordable Realme 15 is likely to be priced below ₹20,000, targeting budget-conscious users.

Realme 15 Pro: Display and Design

Realme 15 Pro 5G will sport a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 6,500 nits peak brightness. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, the device also boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Its design includes slim bezels, a punch-hole cutout for the front camera, and a square-shaped rear camera module. The phone will be 7.69mm thick and weigh around 187 grams.

Realme 15 Pro: Processor and Performance

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It will run Android 15 out of the box with Realme UI 7. The phone is backed by a large 7,000mAh battery, supporting 80W wired fast charging, with Realme claiming up to 83 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Realme 15 Pro: Camera Specifications

Realme 15 Pro 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with OIS, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, a 50MP selfie shooter will offer high-resolution selfies and 4K video recording at 60fps.

Realme 15 Pro: Colours and Finishes

The phone is expected to launch in three colour variants: Velvet Green, Flowing Silver, and Silk Purple.