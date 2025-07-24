Realme 15 Pro 5G vs Vivo V50 5G: Which smartphone to buy at around 35,000



Looking for a camera-centric smartphone in the mid-range segment? Then, Realme is launching its new Realme 15 Pro 5G in India today. While official pricing of the smartphone is yet to be revealed, rumours suggest that it could cost around Rs. 35,000. Given the price range, the smartphone will compete with several mid-range models with similar features. Which smartphone is a great pick at around Rs. 35000? Realme 15 Pro 5G or Vivo V50 5G? Check out the specs comparison to know.(Realme/ Vivo)

Now, since major features of the Realme 15 Pro 5G have already been revealed, we can have a greater understanding of how the smartphone will compete with other models in the segment. Therefore, we have curated a detailed specs comparison between Realme 15 Pro 5G and Vivo V50 5G, to know which smartphone is worth the hype.

Realme 15 Pro 5G vs Vivo V50 5G: Design and display

As per the revealed design of Realme 15 Pro 5G, the smartphone will come with a slim and lightweight build, measuring 7.69mm in thickness and weighing 187 grams. It features a square-shaped camera module, housing a dual camera setup. The smartphone also ensures durability with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

On the other hand, the Vivo V50 also flaunts a sleek design with a 7.7mm thickness and 189 grams in weight. The smartphone features a vertically-placed pill-shaped camera bar housing a circular camera module and the Aura light. The Vivo V50 comes with both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

For display, the Realme 15 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a HyperGlow 4D curve+ display, likely to be sized 6.8 inches. The display will offer a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6500nits peak brightness. Whereas the Vivo V50 features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

Realme 15 Pro 5G vs Vivo V50 5G: Camera

The Realme 15 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it includes a 50MP selfie camera. The smartphone flaunts some camera AI features such as AI party mode, AI Magic Glow 2.0, AI Edit Genie, and more.

On the other hand, the Vivo V50 5G features a 50MP ZEISS-integrated main camera and a 50MP ZEISS ultrawide camera. It also features a 50MP selfie camera. The smartphone also offers advanced camera features such as ZEISS multifocal portrait, wedding portrait studio, AI Studio Light Portrait 2.0, and much more.

Realme 15 Pro 5G vs Vivo V50 5G: Performance and battery

The Realme 15 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The smartphone could offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Vivo V50 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

For lasting performance, the Realme 15 Pro is revealed to feature a massive 7000mAh battery that may support 80W fast charging. Whereas the Vivo V50 is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 90W wired charging support.