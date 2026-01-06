Realme 16 Pro series launching in India today: Price, features and how to watch launch event live

Realme is all set to launch its popular mid-range smartphone lineup, the Realme 16 Pro series, in India today. The company will introduce two models under the lineup, the Realme 16 Pro 5G and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Let’s take a look at their expected specifications, features, price and how to watch the launch event live. Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus smartphones are launching at 12 noon in India today.(Realme )

Realme 16 Pro Series: Launch Time and How to Watch Livestream

Realme will unveil the Realme 16 Pro series in India on 6 January. After the launch event, the smartphones will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme India online store.

Interested buyers can watch the launch event live on the official Realme India YouTube channel and social media handles. The livestream will begin at 12 noon. Realme is expected to reveal prices, availability and offers during the event.

Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro Plus: Price in India (Expected)

Leaks suggest that the Realme 16 Pro 5G may start at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant could be priced at Rs. 33,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model may be priced at Rs. 36,999.

Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is expected to start at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option may cost Rs. 41,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant could be priced at Rs. 44,999. Realme will confirm official prices during the launch. Both devices will be available in Master Gold and Master Grey, along with Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple, which are limited to India.

Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro Plus: Design, Specifications and Key Features

The Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ will feature a square camera module with three rear cameras and an LED flash. The upcoming devices will carry multiple dust and water resistance ratings. Both models will use AMOLED displays with full HD+ resolution. The Realme 16 Pro 5G will offer a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will feature slim bezels, a high screen-to-body ratio and support for HDR playback.

Under the hood, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, while the Realme 16 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max processor. Both smartphones will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 and LPDDR5x RAM. Realme has promised long-term software and security updates.

As for the optics, both smartphones will include a 200MP main camera, with the Pro+ model likely to include a 50MP periscope camera. Both devices will support 4K video recording. They are also expected to house a 7,000mAh battery.