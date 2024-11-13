Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Clash of Snapdragon 8 Elite flagships

Realme GT 7 Pro and OnePlus 13 are two of the most talked about smartphones in India right now. Both the smartphones recently made their China debut and will enter the India market in the coming weeks. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, both the OnePlus 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro share similar core specifications, they differ in key areas such as display, camera, battery, and price. Here's a breakdown of how these two flagships compare across these important features. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, both the OnePlus 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro share similar core specifications.(HT Tech)

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Display

Realme GT 7 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. This screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The 2,600Hz instant touch sampling rate and 120% DCI-P3 colour gamut ensure smooth and vibrant visuals, while the 8T LTPO curved design is said to offer an immersive experience.

In comparison, the OnePlus 13 features a slightly larger 6.82-inch 2K+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. While its brightness is lower than the GT 7 Pro's, it still offers 2160Hz PWM dimming and a world-first DisplayMate A++ rating. Both displays offer top-tier visuals, but the Realme phone takes the lead with a brighter, more feature-rich screen.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Performance

Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring top-tier performance. Realme GT 7 Pro is available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, offers up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and the same 1TB of storage, giving it a clear edge for users who need maximum RAM.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Camera

In terms of photography, Realme GT 7 Pro features a versatile triple-camera setup: a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front camera.

The OnePlus 13 is equally impressive with its own 50MP primary camera, paired with a 50MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The standout feature here is the 32MP front-facing camera, which is significantly higher than the Realme's offering, making it a better choice for selfie enthusiasts.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Battery

Realme GT 7 Pro comes with a massive 6,500mAh battery, supporting 120W fast charging. This means it can charge to full capacity in just under 20 minutes, making it a powerhouse for users who prioritise long battery life.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 features a 6,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, a slight dip compared to the GT 7 Pro's capacity. However, it also supports 50W wireless charging, an added convenience that the Realme device lacks.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 13: Price

Price is a key differentiator. The Realme GT 7 Pro starts at around 3,699 Yuan ( ₹44,000), making it one of the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite phones available. The top-tier variant costs up to 4,799 Yuan ( ₹57,000).

In contrast, the OnePlus 13 begins at 4,499 Yuan ( ₹53,000), which is about ₹9,000 more for the base model, with the highest variant priced at 5,299 Yuan ( ₹62,500).