Realme GT 8 Pro 5G mobile India launch date is expected to be…

Realme is launching its flagship GT series phone, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G, in the coming days in China. The company has started teasing the smartphone, revealing the camera and performance features. While the China launch is confirmed, we are yet to get an India launch date for the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G mobile, increasing curiosity over what the Chinese brand is planning for the global launch. However, new leaks surrounding the Realme GT 8 Pro have revealed the expected India launch date, which is slated to take place in November 2025. Here’s what we know about the flagship so far, and when it may debut. Realme is preparing for the India launch of its latest flagship, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G.(Realme)

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G India launch date

A 91Mobiles report highlighted that Realme may plan a November 18 and November 20 launch in India to become one of the early adopters of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. However, as the OnePlus 15 5G India launch started to circulate, with an expected date of November 13, Realme has reportedly preponed the launch of Realme GT 8 Pro.

Now, the smartphone will likely launch between November 10 to November 12, in India. Therefore, Realme may start teasing the India launch by the end of October to keep the hype for its new generation flagship.

Realme GT 8 Pro 5G launch: What to expect

The Realme GT 8 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000nits peak brightness. The smartphone is already confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and is likely to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with macro capabilities, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a 7000mAh battery that may support 120W wired fast charging. Now, we will have to wait until India launch to confirm these features.