Realme GT 8 Pro, iQOO 15, and 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powered phones launching this year

Qualcomm has officially unveiled the new flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, showcasing a major performance boost over its predecessor. With the launch, several smartphone brands have started teasing their new generation flagship phones, which will launch this year with the new processor. Brands like Realme, OnePlus, and Poco have already confirmed their Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-powered phones, and we will get to know about more launches in the coming weeks. Here’s a list of 5 phones that will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset. Smartphone brands confirm flagship launches for upcoming months with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.(Qualcomm)

5 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powered phone launches

Realme GT 8 Pro: Realme has officially announced that the Realme GT 8 Pro 5G mobile will be launched with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. While the launch date remains under the cover, we expect the launch to take place in the coming weeks. Realme also teased that the smartphone’s AnTuTu score exceeds 4 million points.

Xiaomi 17 series: Xiaomi has already launched its new flagship models, the Xiaomi 17 series, in China. The series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, bringing advanced capabilities. We expect the smartphones will also make a global debut in the upcoming months.

OnePlus 15: OnePlus has also teased the upcoming OnePlus 15 model with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, with the tagline “Windspeed Gaming Core.” We expect the flagship to launch in China first, and later in the global market, including India. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple of months for the official global launch confirmation.

iQOO 15: iQOO is also launching its flagship phone, the iQOO 15, next month in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This phone will be based on providing advanced gaming performance and will cater to heavy-duty users. The global launch for iQOO 15 is yet to be confirmed.

Vivo X300 series: A surprising smartphone brand has also joined the flagship race with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Reportedly, the Vivo X300 series is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon chip, instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip. Therefore, it could come as a major performance shift.