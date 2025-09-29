Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Realme GT 8 Pro to bring swappable camera modules and new design features next month

ByMD Ijaj Khan
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 12:03 pm IST

Realme GT 8 Pro is set to launch with a swappable camera module, advanced features, and a new design. Here's what’s more to expect.

Realme has confirmed that its upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro smartphone will feature a swappable camera module, which could let users change the design according to their preference. This announcement follows earlier leaks and rumours that suggested the upcoming device might use a round camera module, while subsequent images hinted at different configurations.

The upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will come with a swappable camera module. (Realme)
Realme GT 8 Pro: Customizable Camera Design

The company revealed that the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will offer three interchangeable camera designs: a round module, a square version, and an irregular shape inspired by robotics. Users can detach and rearrange the camera modules, which will provide a degree of personalisation not seen in most smartphones. Along with this customisable design, the device is expected to include a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, referred to as the “Ultra Eye.” Details about other camera sensors have not yet been released.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Key Specifications (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that the upcoming Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, developed in collaboration with BOE. The screen will use Q10+ material, which Realme says enhances brightness and reduces strain on the eyes. The display is expected to reach a peak brightness of 4,000 nits.

Under the hood, the device will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The phone will also include Realme’s R1 display chip, forming a dual-chip setup aimed at improving gaming and visual performance. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is built on TSMC’s 3nm N3P process, offering up to 23% better performance and 20% greater energy efficiency than the previous generation. The R1 graphics chip is expected to enhance gaming and graphics capabilities further.

Furthermore, the Realme GT 8 Pro is likely to house a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. It is also expected to include stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor, and 3D ultrasonic fingerprint recognition.

Realme GT 8 Pro: Launch Timeline (Expected)

The Realme GT 8 Pro is scheduled to launch in China in October.

