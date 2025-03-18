Realme P3 Ultra, Google Pixel 9a, and more smartphones launching this week

March has become one of the crucial months for smartphone brands. Starting the month with MWC 2025, brands such as Nothing, Xiaomi, Samsung, and others have stayed in the limelight for their new innovative smartphone launches. After the Nothing Phone 3a series made headlines, several smartphones have already lined up to make their debut this week. Therefore, the entire month has been exciting for tech enthusiasts and smartphone buyers as we all get to witness the new innovations across brands and ranges. However, if you are yet to find your ideal smartphone for a worthy upgrade, then you may want to wait for these four smartphones from brands like Google, Oppo, and others which are launching this week. Here’s a list of smartphones you may want to look out for. Check out the list of smartphones launching this week.(Oppo)

Also read: Google Pixel 9a reviews, unboxing videos are live ahead of launch- All details

Smartphones launching this week

Realme P3 Ultra: If you are in search of a unique-looking and powerful smartphone under Rs.25000, the Realme P3 Ultra could be the right choice. The smartphone is confirmed to make its debut on March 19 with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor. The smartphone is built for heavy tasks such as gaming as it offers a 2500Hz touch sampling rate. The P3 Ultra will also be backed by a 6000mAh battery and features a 50MP Sony IMX896 OIS main camera, providing great features considering the price range.

Google Pixel 9a: Another smartphone that could make a debut this week is Google’s new affordable flagship, the Pixel 9a. This year the smartphone will likely get several design changes with reduced camera bump. The Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the Tensore G4 chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It will likely feature a dual camera setup as the predecessor, but with a 48MP main camera. However, the smartphone could cost around Rs.50000.

Also read: Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus launching on March 20 with a 50MP periscope camera and JBL audio

Oppo F29, F29 Pro: Another mid-ranger series that will launch on March 20 may catch your eyes. The Oppo F29 series is reportedly one of the most durable smartphones with three IP ratings and a 360° armour body. The vanilla model could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip and the Pro model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. Both models could feature a 6500mAh battery, offering a lasting performance.

Infinix Note 50 Pro Plus: Lastly, we have the new generation Infinix Note series smartphone, the Note 50 Pro Plus which is confirmed to launch on March 20. The smartphone is expected to feature an ArmorAlloy build and a unique design built with the HyperCasting manufacturing process. The smartphone is also expected to come with some advanced AI-powered features.