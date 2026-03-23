Realme P4 Lite 5G with 7,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Realme has introduced a new 5G smartphone in India under its P series, bringing updates in battery, processor and display. The Realme P4 Lite 5G follows the earlier 4G version and focuses on longer usage time and support for next-generation networks. Realme P4 Lite 5G will be available for purchase in India starting from March 25, 2026. (Realme ) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

Realme P4 Lite 5G: Specifications and Features The Realme P4 Lite 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1570 × 720 pixels. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate and can reach up to 900 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, built on a 6nm process, with clock speeds up to 2.4GHz and an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The hardware is aimed at handling regular tasks like messaging, browsing and video streaming. To manage heat, the device includes a 5,300mm² vapour chamber cooling system.

For photography, the handset features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Both cameras support video recording at 1080p and 30fps. Camera features include AI Live Photo and Dual View Video, allowing recording from both front and rear cameras at the same time.

One of the key highlights is the 7,000mAh battery, which is higher than the 6,300mAh unit seen in the 4G model. Realme claims this is among the largest battery capacities available in this price segment. The device supports 15W charging.

On the software side, the smartphone runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7. It also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The device weighs 212 grams and has a thickness of 8.4mm.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: Price, Colour Options and Availability The Realme P4 Lite 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, variant, the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage model costs Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999. It will be available in Mosaic Green and Mosaic Blue colour options.

Sales for the phone will begin on March 25 between 12 PM and midnight through Flipkart, the official Realme website, and offline retail stores.