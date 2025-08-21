Search
Realme P4 Pro 5G mobile launch: Price in India, specs, design, camera and more

ByAyushmann Chawla
Updated on: Aug 21, 2025 01:07 pm IST

Realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with an additional HyperVision AI chip.

Realme has unveiled its newest device, the Realme P4 Pro 5G in India, joining the P4 5G in its growing P-series lineup. Priced competitively and featuring high-end specs, the P4 Pro 5G targets buyers seeking top-tier performance in the sub- 30,000 segment.

Realme P4 Pro 5g is set to go on sale starting 27 August 2025 through Flipkart, the Realme India website, and offline retail outlets.(Realme)
Price and Availability

In India, the Realme P4 Pro 5G is available in three configurations:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: 24,999

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: 26,999

12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: 28,999

The phone is set to go on sale starting 27 August 2025 through Flipkart, the Realme India website, and offline retail outlets, with launch offers like bank discounts and exchange bonuses available.

Performance and Hardware

The P4 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with an additional HyperVision AI chip for enhanced visual processing, including frame-rate upscaling and clarity improvements. It runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0, and is offered with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Display and Design

The device features a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 6,500 nits, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The sleek build measures 7.68 mm in thickness and weighs approximately 189 g, with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Camera Capabilities

Photography is handled by a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50 MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS and an 8 MP ultrawide sensor. The front camera is a 50 MP OV50D shooter, and both support 4K video recording at 60 fps.

Battery and Additional Features

Under the hood sits a 7,000 mAh battery supporting 80 W fast charging and 10 W reverse charging. The device features a 7,000 sq mm AirFlow VC cooling system for thermal stability under load. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB-C. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Realme P4 Pro 5G delivers a compelling combination of high refresh-rate display, AI-enhanced performance, substantial battery life, and robust camera specifications, all at a competitive starting price of 24,999. Its feature set makes it a strong contender in the mid-range 5G smartphone market in India.

