Realme P4X 5G mobile teased on Flipkart, India launch imminent - All details

Realme has confirmed that the Realme P4X 5G will launch in India soon, following the appearance of the device name on Flipkart’s updated microsite. The listing ends earlier speculation about the phone’s identity and places the P4X as the next addition to Realme’s P4 series, which already includes the Realme P4 and P4 Pro. Realme P4X 5G mobile is set to launch in India soon.(Realme)

Realme P4X 5G: India Launch Confirmed via Flipkart

Flipkart’s page offers an early look at the company’s plans for the new model. While the full specifications are not yet published, the microsite revealed several features that suggest how Realme aims to position the P4X 5G. The company states that the device will introduce VC cooling in its segment, which signals an effort to maintain stable performance during intensive use. Realme also notes that the device can handle up to 18 apps running simultaneously, thanks to software optimisation that supports multitasking.

The page also shares information relevant to mobile gaming. According to Flipkart, the Realme P4X 5G will support 90FPS gameplay in GT Mode. The device is also set to offer 45W fast charging along with bypass charging, which will allow the handset to stay cooler while it is plugged in during gaming or other demanding tasks.

Realme P4X 5G: Specifications (Expected)

Realme has not yet disclosed the processor or battery capacity through official channels. However, recent listings on the Google Play Console and Geekbench provide clues about what users can expect. According to details spotted by The Tech Outlook, the device carries the model number RMX5108 and appears to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. These listings also show Android 15 as the operating system and at least 8GB of RAM. Although Realme has yet to confirm these details, the certifications give a general idea of the hardware configuration users can expect.

Realme P4X 5G: India Launch Date

Realme has not announced the official launch date for the P4X 5G in India. Flipkart’s “coming soon” tag suggests that the company is close to making the device public. More announcements are expected in the days ahead as Realme finalises its rollout plans.