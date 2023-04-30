Red Dead Redemption 2's attention to detail leads to unexpected tragedy in viral clip

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player has had a rather unfortunate accident that resulted in a tragic death, as shown in a clip that has recently surfaced. The game's almost-infinite possibilities have been well-known to players, but this footage is likely to surprise even the most experienced of them.

The game's attention to detail is what allows it to stand out. (Image Credit: Rockstar Games.)

The 17-second clip, shared online by Redditor S4mbert, shows the player hogtying an NPC and taking them out of town for execution. At point-blank range, S4mbert misses their first two shots, with the second hitting a shotgun lying on the ground. This causes the shotgun to fire, killing a horse in front of it. It's a bizarre sequence of events that couldn't happen in another game. The player is left staring in disbelief before finally killing the NPC.

NPC interactions are a highlight of the game, now players are to trick AI into committing crimes, among other things. These moments make Rockstar's world feel alive and unpredictable. It is this quality that keeps players coming back to the game time and again even after five years of its initial release.

Gamers in the thread were surprised by the footage, sharing their own niche details about the game. It is the game's attention to detail that keeps players coming back and discovering new things.

Rockstar has been able to take its time with a potential Red Dead Redemption 3, thanks to the success of the current iteration. If Red Dead Redemption 2 had been a disappointment, Rockstar would have been under pressure to right the wrongs of the previous game. However, this is not the case, and the developer has been able to work on GTA 6 while players continue to enjoy everything Red Dead Redemption 2 has to offer.

Despite the gaming community's anticipation, Rockstar Games have remained tight-lipped on the status of their highly anticipated titles like Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) and Red Dead Redemption 3. Fans have been eagerly awaited any official statements or details regarding these projects, yet the acclaimed game studio are yet to reveal any concrete information. The veil of secrecy shrouding the studio's development process has only added to the mystique surrounding these highly anticipated games.