Redmi A5 under 10000: Five facts about new budget mobile

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A5 in India as a latest offering in the budget smartphones segment. Priced from just ₹6,499, the Redmi A5 boasts a 120Hz display, 5,200mAh battery, and features that are rarely seen at this price point. This entry-level handset is designed with the value-conscious Indian market in mind. It is available to purchase via Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retailers. Powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor, the Redmi A5 comes in two RAM and storage variants.(Xiaomi)

Redmi A5: Display and Smart Design

Redmi A5 sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. With 600 nits peak brightness, it claims to offer good readability in sunlight—an essential feature for outdoor use. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner adds to ease of use. With an IP52 rating for splash and dust resistance, the Redmi A5 is built to handle Indian usage. This level of durability is uncommon in its price range and gives the device a practical edge.

Redmi A5: Processor and Storage

Powered by the Unisoc T7250 octa-core processor, the Redmi A5 comes in two RAM and storage variants:

- 3GB RAM + 64GB storage – ₹6,499

- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage – ₹7,499

Storage is expandable up to 2TB via microSD, offering ample space for apps, media and more.

Redmi A5: Battery and Charging

Redmi A5 comes with a 5,200mAh battery. Xiaomi includes a 15W fast charger in the box—an added bonus for budget buyers.

Redmi A5: Operating System

Redmi A5 comes with Android 15 straight out of the box, making it one of the most affordable smartphones to launch with Google’s latest operating system. Xiaomi is promising two years of software updates and four years of security patches.

Redmi A5: Camera

For photography, the Redmi A5 features a 32MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera. While exact sensor details haven’t been revealed, Xiaomi is expected to include AI-powered image enhancements, especially tailored for social media use.

Redmi A5: Rivals

In the Indian market, Redmi A5 stacks against the likes of Realme C51, Infinix Smart 8, and Lava Yuva 3 Pro.