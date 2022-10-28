Redmi latest smartphone has 200MP camera; is fully charged in just 9 mins

Redmi has upgrade its line-up with Note 12 Series. Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro+ are among the new models offered by the mobile maker. It has also released the Redmi Note 12 Trend Edition and Redmi Note 12 Pro Explorer Edition in along with these handsets. According to a report from Live Hindustan, the smartphone comes with unique charging technique which charges it completely in 9 minutes. Additionally, these phones have a primary camera with a resolution of up to 200MP.

In China, the series has just made its debut. There, the Redmi Note 12 has a starting price of 1199 Yuan (about ₹13,600), while the Note 12 Pro has a starting price of 1699 Yuan (about ₹19,300). Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has a starting price of 2099 Yuan (around ₹23,000). The Redmi Note 12 Pro Explorer and Trend Edition are both available in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage option. They cost 2399 yuan (about ₹27,500) and 2599 yuan (approximately ₹29,500), respectively.

Let's discuss the specifics.

Features and Specifications of Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi is including a 6.67-inch Full HD Samsung display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution in the smartphone. The display included in the smartphone has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Redmi Note 12 5G's Snapdragon 4G Gen 1 CPU manages up to 256GB of internal storage and up to 8GB of RAM. Two cameras have been included in the back of the phone for photography. A 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are among them. The company is also including an 8-megapixel front camera on this phone for selfies. This smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W quick charging and micro SD cards up to 512GB.

Features and Specifications of Redmi Note 12 Pro

The 6.67-inch Full HD Plus OLED screen on this Redmi smartphone has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz, also supporting HDR10+. The device is introduced by the company with up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset as the processor. The company is including an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor in the back of the smartphone. For selfies, Redmi Note 12 Pro boasts a 16-megapixel front camera. A 5000mAh battery allows 67W rapid charging.

Features and Specifications of Redmi Note 12 Pro+

This phone has a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The display boasts 900 nits of maximum brightness and Dolby Vision with HDR10+. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset also powers this phone, which has up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The company equipped this phone with a 200 megapixel main camera for photography. In addition, a 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera are present. This phone comes with a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

5000mAh battery is included with the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. Fast charging at 120W is supported by this battery.

Other smartphones in the line-up

The Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition comes with the 210-watt rapid charging system. This phone comes with a 4300mAh battery. The company claims this technology charges the phone's battery from 0 to 100% in 9 minutes.

