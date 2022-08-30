Reliance Jio 5G will be rolled out in these Indian cities first. Check list

Reliance industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani during the annual general meeting on Monday announced the 'standalone' 5G services in India. He said that Reliance will start rolling the 5G services in a few selected cities by the next two months, before Diwali.

The cities which will first get the 5G services are:

Delhi

Chennai

Mumbai

Kolkata

Although 5G services will come first in these metro cities but rest part of country too, will soon be covered. Reliance plans to expand its 5G services in the entire country in upcoming months. It has aimed to have a pan-India 5G presence in the next 18 months, i.e., by the end of 2023.

Addressing the launch of 5G, Mukesh Ambani said that 5G technology can’t be limited to only those privileged as digital freedom is the birthright of every Indian.

He emphasised the need of 5G services to be economical, “With Jio 5G, we will connect every-one, every-place and every-thing with the highest quality and most affordable data. In addition to meeting India’s needs, we are confident of offering digital solutions to global markets,” he said.

With high quality and affordable 5G, he claimed to make India the largest data powered state, even above the US and China.

Jio is coming up with enormous investment to deploy 5G technology, which they call Stand-Alone 5G as it is not dependent on their existing 4G network. “For pan-India 5G network, we’ve committed Rs. 2 lakh crore investment,” Mukesh Ambani said.

Other service providers are also expected to unveil their 5G roadmap very soon.

The 5G spectrum allocation successfully completed on 1st August, after running for 40 sessions extended to seven day. People are eager to have first-hand experience. Earlier, Union communications and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government is planning to roll out 5G services rapidly and expressed hope of a launch by October.

In the auction, Reliance Jio stood the top bidder to the airwaves capable of offering speeds about 10 times faster than 4G, lag-free connectivity, and can enable billions of connected devices to share data in real-time. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd. followed it, with the former bidding for about Rs. 18,699 crore, and the latter buying a spectrum worth Rs. 1,993.40 crore.

The 5G technology is said to revolutionise digital life like never before. It finds its use cases in many novel applications, besides enhancing some already existing technologies. Experts say that it will power ultra-low latency connections. Also, the downloading speed may tremendously improve, facilitating high-quality video streaming on a mobile device in a matter of seconds. With added instruments, it can increase connectivity even in crowded areas.

Fifth Generation or 5G would enable solutions such as e-health, connected self-driving vehicles, more-immersive augmented reality and meta verse experiences, life-saving use cases, and advanced mobile cloud gaming among others.