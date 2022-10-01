Reliance Jio's 5G smartphone codenamed 'Ganga', offers features at less price: Report

The 5G service has been officially launched in select Indian cities today at the India Mobile Congress 2022 event . With this, a whole new set of services and products is expected to see the light riding on the 5th generation technology. One such product waiting to be rolled soon is the Telecom behemoth Reliance Jio’s economical 5G-ready smartphone. Now, the details about the much-awaited smartphone have surfaced.

It is expected that Jio’s 5G smartphone will be launched in the market at a very low price, aiming for those users who are not upgrading to 5G devices because of its high cost.

The company did this even after the launch of 4G services in India resulting in its JioPhone models becoming increasingly popular. The new device can prove helpful in increasing the 5G user base of Jio.

Information from leaked media report

The Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan said, citing another media report, that the codename of Jio’s new phone is ‘Ganga’ and its model number is LS1654QB5. It further added that Jio will launch this device in partnership with LYF.

The smartphone will flaunt a 6.5-inch HD + LCD screen with 90Hz high refresh-rate. The device can get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage.

Camera features on the new JioPhone 5G

Dual camera system can be found on the rear panel in the JioPhone 5G. Apart from this, it will also be accompanied by a 12 MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfie and video calls, an 8 MP front camera can be found on this JioPhone.

It is anticipated that the company can launch this smartphone with Android 12 based software. The connectivity feature can include a Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity bundled in the smartphone.

The expected price of the new Jio phone

The report estimates that the price of the new JioPhone will be economical. It will fall in the lower end price segment of the smartphone market as it is expected to cost less than ₹12,000.

A recent report by Counterpoint Research states that the price of this device could be between ₹8,000 and ₹12,000. In addition to this, to give a taste of its 5G service, it is possible that Jio may give users the option to buy the smartphone at an even lower price and in return, they may be given the benefit of 5G plans.

The company had revealed the plan of working with Google on a new 5G smartphone device at the 45th AGM held earlier in August.

