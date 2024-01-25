Republic Day 2024: How to download and send related stickers, GIFs on WhatsApp

Indians are set to celebrate 75th Republic Day on Friday. A national holiday across the country, the festival commemorates January 26 as the day on which the constitution of India came into force. Indians mark the day through the unfurling of the Tricolour, singing of the national anthem, rendition of patriotic songs, parades and cultural programmes. Indians are set to celebrate 75th Republic Day on Friday.(File photo)

On the day, people like exchanging greetings with their friends, relatives and acquaintances. Messaging platform WhatsApp is extensively used by the people to share such greetings.

Here is how to send Republic Day stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for ‘Republic Day WhatsApp Stickers’.

Step 2: Download a sticker pack that you like and open it.

Step 3: Choose ‘Add’, ‘Add to WhatsApp’, or the ‘+’ button.

Step 4: Confirm your selection by clicking the Add button again on the confirmation popup.

Step 5: Having added the sticker pack, open any chat window in WhatsApp.

Step 6: Then go to the stickers section and find the added sticker pack.

Step 7: Return to WhatsApp, and the Republic Day stickers will be visible in your gallery.

Step 8: Click on any sticker to send it.

Here is how to send Republic Day GIFs on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the chat where you want to send a GIF.

Step 2: In the GIFs section, type ‘Happy Republic Day’ or ‘Republic Day’.

Step 3: Browse through the available GIFs and select the one that you want to send.

Step 4: Click on the selected GIF and send it.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, the annual Republic Day parade will be held at Kartavya Path. The parade will begin at 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. This year the parade will be women-centric, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' as the main themes. France's President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest.