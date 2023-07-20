Home / Technology / Salaries of Google employees leaked, top earning positions for 2022 were…

Software engineers were the highest earners at the company, making an annual salary that would amount to approx. 6 crore in Indian currency.

According to a leaked internal spreadsheet, Google employees made an average total compensation of $279,802 (approx. 2.3 crore) in 2022. This puts them among the highest earning professionals in the tech industry in the United States.

FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 3, 2013, file photo shows Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. (AP)
The spreadsheet, accessed by Business Insider, also shows the tech giant's pay scale for various positions.

So, who earned how much annual salary at Google?

As per the spreadsheet, software engineers are the highest earners at the company, with a maximum base salary of 718,000 (approx. 6 crore) in 2022.

RankPosition Total base salary in 2022 (approx. value when converted from USD to Rupees)
1.Software Engineer  6 crore
2.Engineering Manager 3.28 crore
3.Enterprise Direct Sales 3.09 crore
4.Legal Corporate Counsel 2.62 crore
4.Sales Strategy 2.62 crore
6.UX Designer 2.58 crore
7.Government Affairs and Public Policy 2.56 crore
8.Research Scientist 2.53 crore
9.Cloud Sales 2.47 crore
10.Program Manager 2.46 crore)

These figures are for a total of 12,000 US-based workers.

Please note…

It must, however, be noted, that the data does not include salaries from other ventures of Alphabet, Google's parent organisation. Additionally, the numbers are based on information given by a select number of employees, as not all were comfortable in sharing their equity and bonus information.

Highest-paying companies in USA

According to a study, Vici Properties, a real estate investment trust, paid a median wage of $415,000 (approx. 3.40 crore) to its staffers in 2022, claiming the top spot. It was followed by Meta ($300,000 or approx. 2.46 crore) and Alphabet ($280,000 or approx. 2.29 crore).

