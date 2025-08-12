Sale Prices Extended on smartwatches on Amazon with up to 90% off from Samsung, Fitbit, Noise, boAt, and more

Smartwatches have evolved beyond basic features like timekeeping and fitness tracking. Today’s models provide advanced tools such as ECG monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress level measurement, helping you stay on top of your health. These devices are also making it easier to stay connected with apps, notifications, and seamless integration with your smartphone. Sale prices extended on smartwatches with amazing savings across popular brands.

Amazon’s extended smartwatch sale delivers significant savings, making top models more affordable. With discounts of up to 90%, there’s something for everyone, from premium Samsung and Fitbit models perfect for fitness tracking to budget friendly options from Noise, boAt, and others. Plus, with added bank offers, you can get even more value for your purchase.

Top 10 smartwatch deals:

The Fire-Boltt 4G Pro Volte calling smartwatch is now available at an incredible discount of up to 90% off as part of its extended sale. With a 2.02 inch TFT display, it brings crisp visuals, while the 4G nano SIM feature allows for convenient calling on the go.

The smartwatch includes a health suite, sports modes, and GPS, catering to those who are active and tech conscious. With its 400mAh battery, it offers long-lasting usage, making it a smart choice for anyone looking for an everyday smartwatch at a good price.

Specifications Display 2.02 inch TFT Display Connectivity 4G Nano-SIM, VoLTE Calling GPS Built-in GPS for accurate tracking Health Features Health Suite (Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Monitoring) Sports Modes Multiple sports modes for fitness tracking Battery 400mAh battery for long-lasting use Click Here to Buy Fire-Boltt 4G Pro Volte Calling Smart Watch- 2.02” TFT Display, 4G Nano-SIM GPS, Health Suite, Sports Modes, 400mAh Battery (Black)

The boAt Lunar Vista smartwatch is now available at an extended sale price with 80% off. Featuring a 1.52 inch HD Always On Display with 550 nits brightness, this smartwatch offers clear visuals even in bright conditions.

With 100+ sports modes, and features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, it’s designed to support your fitness journey. The functional crown adds ease to navigation, making this smartwatch a reliable companion for both men and women.

Specifications Display 1.52 inch HD Always-On Display (3.8 cm) Brightness 550 Nits for clear visibility Sports Modes 100+ Sports modes for fitness tracking Health Monitoring Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring Battery Long-lasting battery for extended use Special Features 100+ Sports Modes, Always On Display, Functional Crown Click Here to Buy boAt Lunar Vista w/Large 1.52 (3.8 cm) HD Always on Display,550 Nits Brightness, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Mode, Heart Rate & Sp02 Monitoring, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is now offered at a special extended sale, with a discount of 50%. Featuring a 3nm processor, Dual GPS, and Sapphire Glass, this smartwatch is built to withstand daily wear while delivering precision and durability.

It also offers comprehensive health tracking with HR, SpO2, BP, and ECG monitoring. The 5ATM and IP68 water resistance makes it suitable for all weather conditions, providing both tech and health benefits in a single device.

Specifications Display 44mm Super AMOLED Processor 3nm Processor GPS Dual GPS Water Resistance 5ATM and IP68 Health Monitoring HR, SpO2, BP, ECG Battery Long-lasting battery for daily use Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

The Noise Pro 6 smartwatch is now on sale with an extended discount of 28% off on Amazon. With a large 1.85 inch AMOLED display, it provides clear and vibrant visuals. Powered by the EN2 Processor and running Nebula UI 2.0, it offers smooth and responsive performance.

It also comes with intelligent AI features, including endless AI watch faces and an AI companion. The Emergency SOS feature adds extra safety, and it is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Specifications Display 1.85 inch AMOLED Processor EN2 Processor UI Nebula UI 2.0 AI Features AI Companion, Endless AI Watch Faces Emergency SOS feature Battery Long lasting battery Click Here to Buy Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85 AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android (Arctic Weave), Multicolor

The Hammer Pulse 4.0 Bluetooth calling smartwatch is now on sale with 78% off. Featuring a HD round display and IP67 rating, it’s built for durability and ease of use.

With SpO2 monitoring, breathing mode, and a full touch screen, this smartwatch offers a smooth experience. It also includes multiple watch faces, camera control, and music control, making it a functional option for everyday wear.

Specifications Display HD Round Display Rating IP67 Water & Dustproof Health Monitoring SpO2, Breathing Mode Touch Screen Full Touch Screen Special Features Sleep Monitor, Notifications, Heart Rate Monitor, Oxymeter (SpO2), Activity Tracker, Multisport Tracker, Alarm Clock Click Here to Buy HAMMER Pulse 4.0 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with IP67 Rating & HD Round Display with SpO2 Monitoring, Breathing Mode, Full Touch Screen & Multiple Watch Faces with Camera & Music Control (Black)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is now on sale with an incredible 29% off. Powered by a 3nm processor and featuring Dual GPS, this smartwatch is built for precise tracking and seamless performance.

Built with sapphire glass and a 10ATM and IP68 rating, it’s durable enough for daily use and water activities. With BP and ECG monitoring, you can keep track of your health, while the 100h battery ensures long lasting use. Plus, the Quick Button and Siren add an extra layer of safety.

Specifications Display 47mm Super AMOLED Processor 3nm Processor GPS Dual GPS Glass Sapphire Glass Special Features Activity Tracker, Blood Pressure Monitor, Contactless Payments, ECG, IHRN Battery Capacity 590 Milliamp Hours Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Titanium Blue) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages

The Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max smartwatch is now available at an 83% off discount. It features a 1.69 inch AMOLED display, providing bright, sharp visuals that make notifications and apps easy to read.

With Bluetooth calling, you can take calls directly from your wrist, and SpO2 monitoring and heart rate tracking keep you informed about your health. This smartwatch is an all in one solution for fitness, connectivity, and daily convenience.

Specifications Display 1.69 inch AMOLED Health Monitoring SpO2, Heart Rate Sports Modes Multiple options Special Features Accelerometer, Activity Tracker, Alarm Clock, Calorie Tracker, Camera, Bluetooth Calling, IP68 Smartwatch Click Here to Buy Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max AMOLED

The GOBOULT Pyro smartwatch is now available with an amazing 73% off in the extended sale. With its 1.43 inch AMOLED screen offering 600 nits brightness, it ensures clear and vibrant visuals, even in bright sunlight.

Equipped with BT Calling 5.3, an AI Voice Assistant, and SpO2 monitoring, it keeps you connected and tracks your health seamlessly. With 120 plus sports modes, 150 plus watch faces, and IP68 rating, it’s ready for any adventure or workout.

Specifications Display 1.43 inch AMOLED Brightness 600 Nits Bluetooth BT Calling 5.3 Health Monitoring SpO2 Monitoring Sports Modes 120+ Watch Faces 150+ Click Here to Buy GOBOULT Newly Launched Pyro Smartwatch 1.43 AMOLED Screen, BT Calling 5.3, 600 Nits Brightness, IP68, 150+ Watchfaces, 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Charcoal Black)

The Noise Pro 6 Max smartwatch is now available at an amazing 29% off. The watch features a large 1.96 inch AMOLED display, offering a clear and vibrant viewing experience. Its stainless steel build ensures durability while maintaining a premium feel.

With intelligent AI, AI watch faces, and an AI companion, this smartwatch adapts to your preferences. Equipped with built in GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, and the powerful EN2 processor, it provides reliable tracking and smooth performance on both iOS and Android devices.

Specifications Display 1.96 inch AMOLED Processor EN2 Processor GPS Built-in GPS Water Resistance 5 ATM Health Features AI Watch Faces, AI Companion Special Features Activity Tracker, Alarm Clock, Lightweight, Notifications, Touchscreen Click Here to Buy Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown)

The Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch is at 12% off on Amazon. It features a large display for easy navigation and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring to track your health.

With built in GPS, sleep tracking, and 6 month premium membership, this smartwatch supports your fitness journey. The 6 day battery life ensures you can track your workouts and daily activity without frequent charging.

Specifications Display Large Touchscreen Heart Rate 24/7 Monitoring GPS Built-in Battery Life 6 Days Compatibility iOS and Android Click Here to Buy Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Black/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership

FAQs on Sale Price Extended on smartwatches on Amazon What features do smartwatches offer? Smartwatches offer features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, GPS, notifications, music control, and more.

Can smartwatches be used for phone calls? Yes, many smartwatches support Bluetooth calling, and some models offer LTE connectivity for standalone calling.

How long do smartwatch batteries last? Battery life varies depending on the model, ranging from 1-7 days, with some models lasting even longer with low usage.

Are smartwatches water resistant? Many smartwatches are water-resistant, with ratings like IP68 or 5ATM, making them suitable for swimming and outdoor activities.

Can I track my fitness with a smartwatch? Yes, smartwatches come with built-in fitness tracking, including step counting, heart rate monitoring, and workout modes for activities like running and cycling.

