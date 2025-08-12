Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Sale Prices Extended on smartwatches on Amazon with up to 90% off from Samsung, Fitbit, Noise, boAt, and more

Kanika Budhiraja
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 01:40 pm IST

Amazon has extended its smartwatch sale with up to 90% off on top brands, from premium to budget models. Shop now for exclusive deals, cashback and bank offers.

Highest Smartwatch Deal

Fire-Boltt 4G Pro Volte Calling Smart Watch- 2.02” TFT Display, 4G Nano-SIM GPS, Health Suite, Sports Modes, 400mAh Battery (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,749

HD Display Smartwatch

boAt Lunar Vista w/Large 1.52 (3.8 cm) HD Always on Display,550 Nits Brightness, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Mode, Heart Rate & Sp02 Monitoring, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Dual GPS Smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹19,890

Emergency SOS Watch

Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85 AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android (Arctic Weave), Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹6,498

SpO2 Monitoring Watch

HAMMER Pulse 4.0 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with IP67 Rating & HD Round Display with SpO2 Monitoring, Breathing Mode, Full Touch Screen & Multiple Watch Faces with Camera & Music Control (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

100h Battery Smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Titanium Blue) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details checkDetails

₹49,990

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max AMOLED View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Voice Integration

GOBOULT Newly Launched Pyro Smartwatch 1.43 AMOLED Screen, BT Calling 5.3, 600 Nits Brightness, IP68, 150+ Watchfaces, 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Charcoal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

AI Smartwatch

Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Black/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

Smartwatches have evolved beyond basic features like timekeeping and fitness tracking. Today’s models provide advanced tools such as ECG monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress level measurement, helping you stay on top of your health. These devices are also making it easier to stay connected with apps, notifications, and seamless integration with your smartphone.

Sale prices extended on smartwatches with amazing savings across popular brands.

Amazon’s extended smartwatch sale delivers significant savings, making top models more affordable. With discounts of up to 90%, there’s something for everyone, from premium Samsung and Fitbit models perfect for fitness tracking to budget friendly options from Noise, boAt, and others. Plus, with added bank offers, you can get even more value for your purchase.

Top 10 smartwatch deals:

The Fire-Boltt 4G Pro Volte calling smartwatch is now available at an incredible discount of up to 90% off as part of its extended sale. With a 2.02 inch TFT display, it brings crisp visuals, while the 4G nano SIM feature allows for convenient calling on the go.

The smartwatch includes a health suite, sports modes, and GPS, catering to those who are active and tech conscious. With its 400mAh battery, it offers long-lasting usage, making it a smart choice for anyone looking for an everyday smartwatch at a good price.

Specifications

Display
2.02 inch TFT Display
Connectivity
4G Nano-SIM, VoLTE Calling
GPS
Built-in GPS for accurate tracking
Health Features
Health Suite (Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Monitoring)
Sports Modes
Multiple sports modes for fitness tracking
Battery
400mAh battery for long-lasting use
Fire-Boltt 4G Pro Volte Calling Smart Watch- 2.02” TFT Display, 4G Nano-SIM GPS, Health Suite, Sports Modes, 400mAh Battery (Black)

The boAt Lunar Vista smartwatch is now available at an extended sale price with 80% off. Featuring a 1.52 inch HD Always On Display with 550 nits brightness, this smartwatch offers clear visuals even in bright conditions.

With 100+ sports modes, and features like heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, it’s designed to support your fitness journey. The functional crown adds ease to navigation, making this smartwatch a reliable companion for both men and women.

Specifications

Display
1.52 inch HD Always-On Display (3.8 cm)
Brightness
550 Nits for clear visibility
Sports Modes
100+ Sports modes for fitness tracking
Health Monitoring
Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring
Battery
Long-lasting battery for extended use
Special Features
100+ Sports Modes, Always On Display, Functional Crown
boAt Lunar Vista w/Large 1.52 (3.8 cm) HD Always on Display,550 Nits Brightness, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Mode, Heart Rate & Sp02 Monitoring, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is now offered at a special extended sale, with a discount of 50%. Featuring a 3nm processor, Dual GPS, and Sapphire Glass, this smartwatch is built to withstand daily wear while delivering precision and durability.

It also offers comprehensive health tracking with HR, SpO2, BP, and ECG monitoring. The 5ATM and IP68 water resistance makes it suitable for all weather conditions, providing both tech and health benefits in a single device.

Specifications

Display
44mm Super AMOLED
Processor
3nm Processor
GPS
Dual GPS
Water Resistance
5ATM and IP68
Health Monitoring
HR, SpO2, BP, ECG
Battery
Long-lasting battery for daily use
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor

The Noise Pro 6 smartwatch is now on sale with an extended discount of 28% off on Amazon. With a large 1.85 inch AMOLED display, it provides clear and vibrant visuals. Powered by the EN2 Processor and running Nebula UI 2.0, it offers smooth and responsive performance.

It also comes with intelligent AI features, including endless AI watch faces and an AI companion. The Emergency SOS feature adds extra safety, and it is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Specifications

Display
1.85 inch AMOLED
Processor
EN2 Processor
UI
Nebula UI 2.0
AI Features
AI Companion, Endless AI Watch Faces
Emergency
SOS feature
Battery
Long lasting battery
Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85 AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android (Arctic Weave), Multicolor

The Hammer Pulse 4.0 Bluetooth calling smartwatch is now on sale with 78% off. Featuring a HD round display and IP67 rating, it’s built for durability and ease of use.

With SpO2 monitoring, breathing mode, and a full touch screen, this smartwatch offers a smooth experience. It also includes multiple watch faces, camera control, and music control, making it a functional option for everyday wear.

Specifications

Display
HD Round Display
Rating
IP67 Water & Dustproof
Health Monitoring
SpO2, Breathing Mode
Touch Screen
Full Touch Screen
Special Features
Sleep Monitor, Notifications, Heart Rate Monitor, Oxymeter (SpO2), Activity Tracker, Multisport Tracker, Alarm Clock
HAMMER Pulse 4.0 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with IP67 Rating & HD Round Display with SpO2 Monitoring, Breathing Mode, Full Touch Screen & Multiple Watch Faces with Camera & Music Control (Black)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is now on sale with an incredible 29% off. Powered by a 3nm processor and featuring Dual GPS, this smartwatch is built for precise tracking and seamless performance.

Built with sapphire glass and a 10ATM and IP68 rating, it’s durable enough for daily use and water activities. With BP and ECG monitoring, you can keep track of your health, while the 100h battery ensures long lasting use. Plus, the Quick Button and Siren add an extra layer of safety.

Specifications

Display
47mm Super AMOLED
Processor
3nm Processor
GPS
Dual GPS
Glass
Sapphire Glass
Special Features
Activity Tracker, Blood Pressure Monitor, Contactless Payments, ECG, IHRN
Battery Capacity
590 Milliamp Hours
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Titanium Blue) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages

The Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max smartwatch is now available at an 83% off discount. It features a 1.69 inch AMOLED display, providing bright, sharp visuals that make notifications and apps easy to read.

With Bluetooth calling, you can take calls directly from your wrist, and SpO2 monitoring and heart rate tracking keep you informed about your health. This smartwatch is an all in one solution for fitness, connectivity, and daily convenience.

Specifications

Display
1.69 inch AMOLED
Health Monitoring
SpO2, Heart Rate
Sports Modes
Multiple options
Special Features
Accelerometer, Activity Tracker, Alarm Clock, Calorie Tracker, Camera, Bluetooth Calling, IP68 Smartwatch
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max AMOLED

The GOBOULT Pyro smartwatch is now available with an amazing 73% off in the extended sale. With its 1.43 inch AMOLED screen offering 600 nits brightness, it ensures clear and vibrant visuals, even in bright sunlight.

Equipped with BT Calling 5.3, an AI Voice Assistant, and SpO2 monitoring, it keeps you connected and tracks your health seamlessly. With 120 plus sports modes, 150 plus watch faces, and IP68 rating, it’s ready for any adventure or workout.

Specifications

Display
1.43 inch AMOLED
Brightness
600 Nits
Bluetooth
BT Calling 5.3
Health Monitoring
SpO2 Monitoring
Sports Modes
120+
Watch Faces
150+
GOBOULT Newly Launched Pyro Smartwatch 1.43 AMOLED Screen, BT Calling 5.3, 600 Nits Brightness, IP68, 150+ Watchfaces, 120+ Sports Modes, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring (Charcoal Black)

The Noise Pro 6 Max smartwatch is now available at an amazing 29% off. The watch features a large 1.96 inch AMOLED display, offering a clear and vibrant viewing experience. Its stainless steel build ensures durability while maintaining a premium feel.

With intelligent AI, AI watch faces, and an AI companion, this smartwatch adapts to your preferences. Equipped with built in GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, and the powerful EN2 processor, it provides reliable tracking and smooth performance on both iOS and Android devices.

Specifications

Display
1.96 inch AMOLED
Processor
EN2 Processor
GPS
Built-in GPS
Water Resistance
5 ATM
Health Features
AI Watch Faces, AI Companion
Special Features
Activity Tracker, Alarm Clock, Lightweight, Notifications, Touchscreen
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown)

The Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch is at 12% off on Amazon. It features a large display for easy navigation and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring to track your health.

With built in GPS, sleep tracking, and 6 month premium membership, this smartwatch supports your fitness journey. The 6 day battery life ensures you can track your workouts and daily activity without frequent charging.

Specifications

Display
Large Touchscreen
Heart Rate
24/7 Monitoring
GPS
Built-in
Battery Life
6 Days
Compatibility
iOS and Android
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Black/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership

  • What features do smartwatches offer?

    Smartwatches offer features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, GPS, notifications, music control, and more.

  • Can smartwatches be used for phone calls?

    Yes, many smartwatches support Bluetooth calling, and some models offer LTE connectivity for standalone calling.

  • How long do smartwatch batteries last?

    Battery life varies depending on the model, ranging from 1-7 days, with some models lasting even longer with low usage.

  • Are smartwatches water resistant?

    Many smartwatches are water-resistant, with ratings like IP68 or 5ATM, making them suitable for swimming and outdoor activities.

  • Can I track my fitness with a smartwatch?

    Yes, smartwatches come with built-in fitness tracking, including step counting, heart rate monitoring, and workout modes for activities like running and cycling.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

