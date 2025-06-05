Samsung brings AI-powered lock screen shopping to select Galaxy mobile phones

Samsung has rolled out a new AI-powered shopping feature directly on the lock screens of select Galaxy smartphones in the US. This initiative comes through a partnership with Glance AI, a company owned by mobile advertising firm InMobi, which specialises in e-commerce experiences driven by generative AI. Samsung has added an AI shopping feature to the lock screens of its Galaxy devices, allowing users to preview outfits using their own selfies.(Glance AI)

AI Shopping via Lock Screen

According to a 9to5Google report, Galaxy phone users can now opt into this shopping experience that allows them to see themselves virtually wearing different outfits and styles. The feature uses selfies or images provided by users to create realistic renderings of how various clothes might look on them. Users can then save these images as wallpapers or share them.

Jason Shim, head of the Galaxy Store in the US, said this integration offers a personalised and interactive shopping experience on the lock screen, designed to engage users more directly. The AI system uses Google's Gemini and Imagen models to generate visuals and suggest apparel options.

The service pulls from more than 400 brands and retailers, including Levi’s, Old Navy, and Tommy Hilfiger, according to the reports. Users can purchase items through the app with a simple tap. The AI also keeps track of current trends, local events, and social media, which will provide them with timely updates on sales and promotions.

Availability

This new shopping feature will be available on several Galaxy phone models, such as the Galaxy S22, S23, S24, and S25 series, excluding the Edge version of the S25. Users can download the Glance AI app through the Galaxy Store to access the service.

Glance first announced its AI shopping concept last month. The company said that the experience centres on the user, tailoring clothing suggestions based on selfies and personal data like age, body type, gender, and height.

Beyond apparel, Glance plans to expand its AI-powered styling services to cover beauty products, accessories, and travel recommendations later this year. This ongoing development aims to provide a broader range of personalised shopping options for Galaxy users through AI technology.