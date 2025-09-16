Samsung Galaxy A06 5G gets a price cut ahead of the festive sale: Check offers, price and more

Samsung has announced a price cut on its entry-level 5G mobile phone, Galaxy A06 5G, to Rs. 9,899, as part of a festive season promotion in India. This limited-time offer is designed for potential buyers preparing for the upcoming shopping season, when demand for entry-level smartphones usually rises. The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G is available at a discounted price, along with a 25W travel adapter, for a limited time only. (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G has been designed with users looking to upgrade from 4G devices or basic feature phones in mind. It comes with support for 12 5G bands and carrier aggregation, which makes it compatible with all major telecom operators in the country. Samsung has also introduced flexible payment options, with monthly instalments starting at Rs. 909.

Alongside the price cut, Samsung is offering a 25W travel adapter at a discounted rate of Rs. 299. The accessory, originally priced at Rs. 1,399, complements the device’s 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. This addition addresses a common concern in the budget segment, where chargers are often excluded from the box.

Samsung Galaxy A06 5G: Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For photography, the device sports a dual rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It also has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, built on a 6nm process, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, offering enough space for everyday apps, photos, and games. The device runs Samsung’s One UI 7, based on Android 15. Samsung has promised four generations of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the model. It carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The device also comes with "Voice Focus" technology to enhance call clarity in noisy surroundings and Knox Vault for improved data protection.