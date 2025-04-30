Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy M16 5G and more get big price cuts in Amazon sale

Samsung has announced exciting deals on several smartphones from its Galaxy A, M, and F series in India. The offer begins on May 1 and applies to select models available online and in retail stores. As a part of the limited-time offer, the Galaxy A55 5G will be priced at ₹26,999, down from ₹42,999. The Galaxy A35 5G, previously ₹33,999, will be available at ₹19,999. These prices will be effective starting May 1, 2025, and are available via Samsung's official channels.(Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G with over ₹ 10000 off

Both the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP67 water and dust resistance, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. They include a 50MP main rear camera with OIS, macro and ultra-wide sensors, and front cameras of 32MP (A55) and 13MP (A35). The A55 uses the Exynos 1480 processor, while the A35 runs on the Exynos 1380. Both include a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging.

The Galaxy M35 5G includes a 6000mAh battery, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass Victus+ screen, and Exynos 1380 processor. It also includes a vapour cooling system.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G and F16 5G get big discount

The Galaxy M16 5G and Galaxy F16 5G, both previously listed at ₹15,999, will be priced at ₹10,749. The Galaxy M06 5G and F06 5G, listed earlier at higher prices, will be available at ₹8,199.

The Galaxy M16 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It includes a 50MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lens. The Galaxy M06 5G uses the same processor and includes a 50MP wide lens and 2MP depth camera.

The Galaxy F16 5G offers a Super AMOLED display and a 50MP triple camera. Samsung states it will receive six years of software support. The Galaxy F06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ display, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 50MP rear and 8MP front cameras.

These prices will be effective starting May 1, 2025, and are available via Samsung's official channels, Amazon, Flipkart, and retail outlets.