Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G mobiles launched in India: Check specs, features and price

Samsung has expanded its A-series lineup in India with the launch of two new smartphones focused on display, camera and long-term software support. The Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G bring similar core features, with differences in camera hardware, size and storage options. Samsung has launched Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G smartphones in India with AI features and updates. (Shaurya Sharma - HT) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

The company said the new devices aim to bring AI tools to more users through its interface based on One UI 8.5. Both devices include features that help with tasks such as converting voice recordings into text, editing photos, and managing content across apps.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G: Specifications and Features The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster support. The device measures 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm and weighs 179 grams. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G also comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, but uses a Super AMOLED panel with the same 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. It is slightly larger at 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm and weighs 196 grams.

For photography, both smartphones include a triple rear camera system led by a 50MP wide sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP macro camera. The Galaxy A57 5G gets a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while the Galaxy A37 5G includes an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, both devices feature a 12MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A37 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1480, while the Galaxy A57 is powered by the new Exynos 1680. Both devices house a 5,000mAh battery. Samsung states that actual battery performance may vary depending on usage and network conditions. The devices run on Android 16 with One UI 8.5 on top, bringing updated system features and interface changes. Furthermore, Samsung has included Samsung Knox for device protection on both models. They also come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is offered in 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G comes in more variants, including 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.

AI Tools for Daily Tasks The new models come with a voice transcription feature in the recorder app, allowing users to turn audio into text. Another feature, AI Select, helps users pick content on the screen and use it in other apps without extra steps. It also supports drag-and-drop across split screens.

Photo editing tools include Object Eraser, which removes unwanted elements from images. The A57 also adds a Best Face feature for group photos and Auto Trim for video editing. Search tools such as Circle to Search with Google can identify multiple objects in an image at once. The devices also support voice commands through Bixby and task handling through Gemini for actions across apps.