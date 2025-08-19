Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE launched with new design, Galaxy AI, ANC, and more- Details

Samsung introduced its affordable True Wireless Stereo (TWS) buds, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, with improved sound, Galaxy AI integration, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The FE in the name stands for “Fan Edition”, which caters to affordability, despite offering premium features. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE debuts with ANC, Crystal Clear Call technology, touch controls and other advanced features.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE come with a design similar to the Buds 3 Pro with a blade stem design and in-ear tips that replace the wingtip style. This makes the earbuds look sleeker, stylish, and slimmer in comparison to its predecessor. Alongside a premium design, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE come with smart gesture and touch control, enhancing the overall experience. Know what these affordable TWS buds by Samsung have to offer, check its features, specifications, and availability in India.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE comes with a new "blade" design that includes pinch and swipe controls for adjusting volume, managing media, and calls. The earbuds feature a 1-way dynamic driver that claims to offer a rich sound with deep bass. With improved sound experience, it also offers ANC to block environmental sound. It also includes three microphones with Crystal Clear Call technology, which uses machine learning to separate the user’s voice from the background sound.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE offer upgraded water resistance with an IP54 rating, a significant improvement from the IPX2 rating in the previous generation model. In terms of lasting experience, the Buds 3 FE claims to offer up to 6 hours of music playback with ANC and up to 8.5 hours with ANC off. Apart from these features, the buds will also offer Galaxy AI features, allowing users to translate conversations and receive other hands-free assistance with Google Gemini. Apart from these, the earbuds offer Bluetooth 5.4 with AAC, SBC and Samsung Seamless Codec (SSC) support. Users can also connect two devices simultaneously and enjoy 24-bit Hi-Fi sound and spatial audio.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE will be available in two colour options: Black and Grey. The sale will officially go live on September 5, 2025. However, the India price is yet to be revealed.

