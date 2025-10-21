Samsung Galaxy F17 vs Galaxy F36 5G: Display, performance, battery, and price compared

Samsung has recently expanded its mid-range lineup with two new 5G smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G and Galaxy F36 5G. Both devices offer modern connectivity, AMOLED screens, and long-lasting battery life, yet they differ in processing power, display features, and camera capabilities. Here is a detailed specs and features comparison to help you decide what will be the best investment for you. Samsung Galaxy F17 vs Galaxy F36 5G: Which 5G phone delivers better value, performance, and features?

Samsung Galaxy F17 vs Galaxy F36 5G: Performance and Processor

The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset with a 2.4GHz octa-core processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB via a hybrid slot. While suitable for daily tasks and light gaming, users may notice occasional slowdowns during heavy multitasking.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G steps up with the Exynos 1380 processor, also clocked at 2.4GHz but optimized for efficiency and smoother performance. It offers 6GB of RAM with an additional 6GB of virtual RAM, ensuring faster app switching and better handling of demanding applications. Both phones can manage casual gaming, but the F36 5G handles multitasking and performance-intensive tasks more effectively.

Samsung Galaxy F17 vs Galaxy F36 5G: Display and Battery

Both phones feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1080×2340 resolution and 385ppi density. The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G supports a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy F36 5G enhances the experience with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, which delivers smoother motion and more vibrant visuals. Additionally, the Galaxy F36 5G benefits from Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, providing stronger screen protection.

In terms of battery, both smartphones house the same 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F17 vs Galaxy F36 5G: Camera Setup

The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G carries a triple rear camera system of 50MP + 5MP + 2MP, with a 13MP front camera. It performs well in daylight but struggles in low-light conditions.

In contrast, the Galaxy F36 5G upgrades to a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP setup with optical image stabilization and 4K video recording at 30fps. The front camera remains 13MP, but the F36 5G captures clearer selfies and handles low-light scenarios better.

Samsung Galaxy F17 vs Galaxy F36 5G: Price Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G is priced at Rs. 14,299 for the base variant. T Galaxy F36 5G starts slightly higher at Rs. 15,278.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G commands a small premium but offers a stronger processor, superior display, and improved camera stability, making it a more capable device overall.