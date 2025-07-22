Samsung Galaxy F36 5G mobile price in India, specifications, availability and more

Samsung has updated its budget-friendly F-series lineup with the launch of Galaxy F36 5G in India. This new smartphone aims to serve mid-range consumers by offering a mix of features and software support tailored to their needs. Samsung has committed to providing six generations of Android updates and six years of security patches for this model. Let’s take a closer look at what this new device has to offer. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G with 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery launched in India. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen also includes Vision Booster technology to improve visibility under bright light. The device measures 7.7mm in thickness and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for screen protection.

Under the hood, the Galaxy F36 5G is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset runs on One UI 7, based on Android 15, right out of the box. It also includes a vapour cooling chamber designed to reduce heat during extended use. The device houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

For photography, the Galaxy F36 5G includes a 50 MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Both the rear and front cameras can record 4K video. Samsung has integrated mobile AI features such as Object Eraser, Image Clipper, and Edit Suggestions to enhance photo editing. The device also offers Voice Focus to reduce background noise during calls and Quick Share for rapid file transfers. Security is reinforced by the Knox Vault platform from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Colour Options, Price in India and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G features a leather-textured back and comes in three colour options: Luxe Violet, Coral Red, and Onyx Black. It is priced at Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 21,999. The phone will be available on Flipkart starting from July 29, 2025.