Samsung Galaxy F36 5G officially teased on Flipkart, India launch imminent

Samsung has officially teased the upcoming launch of the Galaxy F36 5G in India. The South Korea-basedtech giant has confirmed that the device will be available exclusively on Flipkart, following the pattern set by previous models in the F-series. The teaser labels the device as a ‘Flex Hi-FAI’ smartphone, which suggests new features related to AI. The promotional image reveals a slim profile with the SIM tray positioned on the left side of the device. Let’stake a closer look at what Samsung has in store for you. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G has been officially teased on Flipkart and is expected to be launched in India soon.(Flipkart)

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Design and Price, and Release Date (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is expected to be the successor to the Galaxy F34 5G and is likely to be priced under Rs. 20,000. The teaser also shows an oval-shaped camera module on the back, which appears to house three camera sensors. Samsung’s use of the term "Hi-FAI" hints at AI-powered enhancements for the camera or overall system. The phone’s design includes a boxy frame with rounded corners, giving it a distinct look.

Although Samsung has not announced an official launch date, industry experts speculate the release could happen within this month. More information is expected to appear on Flipkart soon as the listing updates. The Galaxy F36 has also surfaced on the Google Play Console, which has revealed its key specifications, such as a Full HD+ display.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Key Specifications (Leaked)

According to the listing, the device will likely be powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, an upgrade from the Exynos 1280 found in its predecessor. It is expected to run on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 skin pre-installed. The handset may come with 6GB of RAM, with additional variants possible.

Moreover, reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy F36 could share similar specifications with the recently launched Galaxy M36. The device might feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. For photography, it could include a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 13MP front camera. The battery is expected to have a 5,000mAh capacity with 25W fast charging support.