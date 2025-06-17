Samsung Galaxy M36 5G India launch imminent with AI upgrades and new camera design

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy M36 5G in India, following last year's Galaxy M35 5G model. Although the company has not confirmed an official release date, a recent teaser on Amazon signals the phone's launch is imminent. Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy M36 5G in India soon.(Samsung)

The Amazon teaser highlights the phone's rear camera design, which shows a triple-camera setup arranged vertically. Samsung also listed the Galaxy M36 on its India website and Geekbench, which has also revealed some key specifications and features of the upcoming device.

According to the teaser, the Samsung Galaxy M36 will feature advanced AI capabilities. While Samsung has yet to announce the exact launch date, industry sources expect the device to debut by late June or early July.

The Geekbench listing, on the other hand, confirms the Samsung Galaxy M36 will be powered by on the Exynos 1380 chipset, the same processor powering the Galaxy M35. Despite using the same chipset, the new model is expected to bring improved AI performance. It scored 1004 points in the single-core test and 2886 points in the multi-core test. The device is listed with 6GB of RAM and runs Android 15 with the One UI 7 interface. However, Samsung has not revealed details about the display, camera specifications, or battery capacity, but further information may surface soon.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G: Key Specifications (Expected)

In addition to the Galaxy M36, Samsung's Galaxy F36 5G has appeared on the Google Play Console, as reported by Xpertpick. The listing confirms the device will also feature a triple rear camera setup in a vertical alignment. It will have a waterdrop-style notch on the front display for the selfie camera. The F36 5G will use the Exynos 1380 chipset, come with 6GB RAM, and offer a display resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Like the M36, it will operate on Android 15 with One UI 7.

In short, Samsung has not revealed when the Galaxy F36 5G will launch, but the company may release teasers soon if a launch is planned. Both models suggest Samsung's focus on offering mid-range smartphones with improved AI features and updated software for the Indian market.