Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launching soon: Specs, design revealed in a video

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to make its debut in the coming weeks and several leaks about the smartphone have been circulating over the internet. The Galaxy S-series Fan Edition (FE) model is an affordable option for the flagship Galaxy S24 series. Now, just a few months before the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S24 FE model. Now, a new leak has come forward which showcases the Galaxy S24 FE’s design and major specifications and features of the smartphone. Know what the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has in store for users in terms of expected specifications.

If you have been waiting for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE then know what is expected to come in terms of design, specs, and feature upgrades in comparison to the predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE unboxing video was tipped by tipster Evan Blass on X which reveals the design, colour variants, specifications and features of the smartphone. Reportedly, the video was leaked from a retail channel by a fan. Based on the leaked video, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to come in five colour variants: blue, graphite, grey, mint, and yellow. Although the design is similar to the flagship Galaxy S24 model. It also highlighted that the Galaxy S24 FE would feature an aluminium frame and it will be protected with the Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Apart from the design perspective, it was revealed that the Galaxy S24 FE will likely feature a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, it may also feature a 10MP selfie camera. In terms of performance, the Galaxy S24 FE will likely be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor which is a toned version of the flagship Exynos 2400 chip that powered Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus in India. The smartphone is also expected to be backed by a 4700mAh battery.

These are the rumoured features which was displayed in the leaked video. While the video confirms the previous leaked claims about the smartphone. However, there is still uncertainty till the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE makes its official appearance this month.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE price (expected)

This year, Samsung may plan a price hike for the Galaxy S24 FE as rumours suggest. Reportedly, the smartphone may get a $50 price hike in comparison to last year’s Galaxy S23 FE. However, it's also worth noting that prices in the US and India may vary and we will have to wait to confirm the exact pricing and storage variants.