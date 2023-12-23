Samsung Galaxy S24 series coming on this date? Likely to get these specs

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is likely to be introduced next month, with the South Korean manufacturer apparently planning to launch as many as three models as part of the range. The Samsung Galaxy S4 lineup (Image: Samsung/@MysteryLupin)

This is according to The Verge, which cited a ‘spec sheet,' leaked by tipster Evan Blass on X (formerly Twitter). The spec sheet ‘confirms’ many of the previously rumoured features of the three models.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date and time

The leaks show that Samsung will unveil its latest flagship smartphones on January 18 at 3am local time. This translates to 11:30pm on January 17 in the Indian Standard Time (IST).

The lineup will be made up of S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24: Likely key specs

Screen: S24, the standard variant, there will get a 6.2-inch screen, while S24 Plus and S24 Ultra will be offered with 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch screens, respectively.

Processor: All three will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm's latest flagship processor.

Battery: While S24 is charged by a 4000mAh unit, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra are charged by 4900 and 5000maAh units.

Camera: S24 Ultra looks to have a 200MP main sensor, while each of S24 and S24 Plus get only 50MP. Other rumoured camera specs include 10MP telephoto sensors (S24 and S24 Plus) and a pair of telephoto lenses on S24 Ultra. Also, the three are rumoured to have 12MP ultrawides and 12MP selfie cameras.