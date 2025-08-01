Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G mobile available at under Rs. 80000 during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is now live, bringing massive discounts and offers on electronic products such as smartphones, smartwatches, smart home appliances, and across other categories. If you are someone who is planning for a flagship smartphone upgrade, then this might be the perfect opportunity, as several models are available at a huge discount price. Get Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at under Rs.1 Lakhs along with some exciting cashback and exchange offers.(HT Tech)

From the OnePlus 13, iPhone 15, and several other models to choose from. However, we have found one of the biggest Amazon sale deals on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G that may grab your attention. This ultra-flagship phone is currently available at under Rs. 80000 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival Sale. Here’s everything you need to know about the flagship discount.

Amazon sale: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G price drop

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G retails for Rs. 1,34,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage variant. However, during the Amazon sale, the smartphone is available at just Rs. 79,999, giving buyers a 41% discount. Apart from this whopping discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone for a great value.

Buyers can avail 5% cashback using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card; however, this offer is eligible for Amazon Prime subscribers. Buyers can also get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on an SBI Credit Card on a purchase value of Rs. 5000

With the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs. 47,200 off. Although the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions. Also, note that the discount is available on a few colour variants; therefore, make sure to check before making a purchase.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G?

The Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is known as Samsung's first AI phone, since the company debuted the Galaxy AI features. Now the AI features have only expanded due to the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 12GB RAM storage. Alongside powerful performance and plenty of AI features, the smartphone also comes with impressive camera features that include a 200MP main camera, a 50MP 5x periscope lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, offers all-day performance with a 5000mAh battery, making it a great option for a flagship smartphone upgrade.