Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra alternatives you can consider: iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more

The flagship smartphone race is heating up, and Samsung and Apple are no longer the sole players in the premium segment. Brands like Google, Vivo, and Xiaomi have entered the fray, crafting high-end flagships that not only challenge Samsung but, in many cases, surpass it—particularly in camera performance. With so many choices now available, we have curated a list of the top flagship alternatives to the Galaxy S24 Ultra for you to consider. Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra alternatives.(Shaurya Sharma/HT Tech)

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

If you're after a no-nonsense device with one of the best cameras on the market and a host of top-tier AI features, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are excellent options. Powered by Google Gemini, these phones deliver a premium experience.

This year’s Pixel series has a luxurious build quality and comes bundled with extras like a one-year Google Gemini Advanced subscription and class-leading software, backed by up to seven years of Android updates. Additionally, the display has been rated the best by DXOMark.

While the processor isn’t the most powerful—falling short of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as seen in the Galaxy S24 Ultra—it offers snappy everyday performance and decent app-launch speeds. However, it's not ideal for intensive tasks like gaming or exporting Lightroom photos, where it’s marginally slower than its Snapdragon counterparts. That said, the Pixel 9 Pro XL excels in areas like cameras and AI features, outshining the S24 Ultra in most respects.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone has traditionally been the default alternative to Samsung’s flagship models (and vice-versa), and the iPhone 16 Pro continues this trend. It offers a versatile and reliable camera system, with industry-leading video recording capabilities, including 4K at 120fps and ProRes Log. The choice ultimately comes down to your comfort with iOS, but the iPhone 16 Pro now includes intelligence features introduced with iOS 18.1, further enhancing the experience. Its titanium build feels exceptionally premium.

Unlike the S24 Ultra, the iPhone 16 Pro is available in a more compact form factor with a 6.3-inch display. If you prefer smaller phones, there’s no need to splurge on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, as the Pro model offers identical features, including the same cameras. For those who prefer larger devices, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, with its 6.9-inch display, is a compelling alternative.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is another worthy flagship, especially for photography enthusiasts. It features Leica-tuned optics, offering distinctive Leica looks such as Leica Standard, Vibrant,, and Black & White.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor—the same chip found in the Galaxy S24 Ultra—the Xiaomi 14 Ultra delivers strong performance. Its camera setup includes a 1-inch sensor for the primary 50MP unit, along with options for shooting in Log format.

However, Xiaomi’s software experience, now branded HyperOS, doesn’t match the polish of Samsung’s One UI and includes some bloatware. Still, it provides a refined experience overall.

Vivo X100 Pro

Vivo continues to produce impressive camera-focused smartphones, and the X100 Pro is no exception. It offers Zeiss-tuned optics with a triple 50MP camera setup, delivering stunning shots, particularly in portrait mode. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It also features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,400mAh battery.

However, the X100 Pro is becoming harder to find. If you spot one for under ₹75,000 (possible in offline stores), it’s still a worthwhile purchase. Alternatively, Vivo’s X200 and X200 Pro models are set to launch soon, offering a modern upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

You might wonder why the Galaxy S24 Plus is included as an alternative to the S24 Ultra. The main reason is its compact form factor, with a 6.7-inch display compared to the Ultra’s 6.8-inch. Additionally, the S24 Plus has rounded edges, making it more comfortable to hold than the Ultra, which has sharper corners that can be uncomfortable during extended use.

Another significant factor is price. The S24 Plus is now available for around ₹64,999- ₹70,000, which is nearly half the cost of the S24 Ultra ( ₹1,30,000). Despite its lower price, you still get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The S24 Plus is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. While it doesn’t quite match the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in performance, it holds up well in tests and no longer suffers from overheating and slowdowns. If you don’t need the Ultra’s extreme zoom camera or S Pen, the S24 Plus is a simpler and more affordable choice, and of course, it is less stressful for your palms.

