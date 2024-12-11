Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition launched- All details

Samsung has launched a new Enterprise Edition of the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 models which is custom-made for corporate users in India. The smartphone features enterprise-focused tools, advanced security, and AI features to fulfil corporate requirements. However, smartphones possess similar features to the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 which was launched in January 2024. Know what additional features and benefits the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition have to offer and how they will cater to corporate customers. Know how Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition will satisfy corporate needs. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition will come with a three-year warranty to provide corporate customers with a lasting customer experience and support. The devices will also include a one-year free Samsung Knox Suite subscription providing users with Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and other enhanced security features. Additionally, in the second year, Enterprise Edition users can purchase the Knox Suite subscription at a 50% discount.

The smartphones will also include popular Galaxy AI features such as Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Live Translate, Circle to Search, and more. Samsung is also offering 7 years of software and security updates, for greater support to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition users.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Enterprise Edition will come in a single storage variant of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage which will be priced at Rs.96794. Also, it will be available in a Titanium Black colour option. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Enterprise Edition will retail for Rs.78999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage in Onyx Black colour. Buyers can purchase the Enterprise Edition smartphone from Samsung's Corporate+ portal.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor and the Galaxy S24 is equipped with Exynos 2400 chip. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and the Galaxy S24 comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display. Both devices offer top-notch camera features, however, the Ultra variant is known to be one of the camera smartphones in the flagship smartphone lineup. The other specifications of the also remain the same as the standard models.