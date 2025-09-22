Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price in Amazon sale goes down to a shocking…

Amazon India is preparing for its annual Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025, starting on 23 September. The sale will bring substantial discounts on smartphones, accessories, and gadgets, with Prime members gaining access 24 hours earlier than the general public. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to be available at its lowest price during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025.(HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price in Amazon Sale

One of the headline offers is on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 1,34,999, will be available for Rs. 80,499 during the sale. Buyers can further lower the cost with no-cost EMI options, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 71,999. Monthly instalments will begin at Rs. 7,999 for nine months.

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon has underlined the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G’s design and hardware, including a titanium frame, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and Samsung’s S Pen. Alongside the flagship, customers will find deals on accessories such as wireless earbuds, chargers, and protective cases. Financing options, instant bank discounts, coupon deals, extended EMIs of up to 24 months, and exchange programmes are also part of the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 2,600 nits. Gorilla Glass Armour shields the screen and reduces glare by as much as 75 per cent under strong light.

The phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with Adreno 740 graphics, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. It ships with One UI 7 based on Android 15 and is eligible for an upgrade to One UI 8 on Android 16, along with five years of OS updates.

The rear camera system has a 200MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom. On the front, a 12MP camera supports selfies and video calls.

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and Qi wireless charging. With an IP68 rating, the handset can resist dust and survive submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Should you buy?

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may introduce newer AI tools, but the S24 Ultra continues to hold its ground with the same high-end display, camera system, and long-lasting battery. With AGIF 2025 discounts, it is positioned as a strong choice for anyone seeking a premium flagship at a lower price.