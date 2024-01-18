Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S24 Ultra vs S24+: Know key differences in features, Galaxy AI tools

Samsung unveiled its top-of-the-line smartphone series Samsung Galaxy S24, releasing three variants in the series - Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. (Clockwise from top left) Circle to Search option at work on a Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone; AI image editing features and Android Auto’s new interface for Galaxy phones. (Samsung and Google)

With all the three phones now launched by Samsung at the Unpacked Event 2024, the pre-orders for them will open on January 31, 2024. While S24 is the basic model, Galaxy S24 Ultra has been marketed as the premium of the three.

Apart from the price and appearance, there are several differences between the three Samsung Galaxy S24 models. Let's take a look at some of the in-depth features of all the three phones released by Samsung on Wednesday.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S24 Ultra vs S24+: Know differences

Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24 Plus Galaxy S24 Ultra Price $799 $999 $1,299 Display size 6.24-inch AMOLED, FHD+ flat screen 6.7-inch AMOLED, QHD+, flat screen 6.8-inch AMOLED, QHD+, flat screen RAM 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage 128 GB, 256GB 128 GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear Camera 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto (5x optical zoom), 10MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom) Front Camera 12MP 12MP 12MP Battery 4000mAh 4900mAh 5000mAh

As opposed to the rumours ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, there will be no difference in the three S24 smartphones when it comes to the introduction of Galaxy AI.

All three phones in the Galaxy S24 series will enjoy the same Galaxy AI tools. These tools will give the users the benefit of enhancing their experience through artificial intelligence. Browsing Assist and Chat Assist features will be present in the keyboard and browser for interpretation.

The most talked about Galaxy AI feature is the Circle to Search, where the user can simply circle on-screen content for relevant Google search results.