Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch confirmed for May 13- Know what’s coming

Samsung has officially announced the global launch date of its ultra-slim flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The South Korean giant first previewed the smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January. Later, it was also teased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), giving us a sneak peek at its slim design. Now, after a few delays, the Galaxy S25 Edge will officially launch on May 13, 2025. Reportedly, Samsung will host a “Beyond Slim event”, which will be live-streamed online to introduce the smartphone. The company also flaunted the smartphone’s camera features, giving us a sneak peek of what we can expect. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch confirmed, and it is teased to feature a 200MP main camera.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date

Samsung shared a detailed blog post revealing the official launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13, 2025. The company will host the Beyond Slim event to unveil the smartphone at 5:30 AM IST. The live stream can be watched globally on Samsung’s YouTube and Samsung.com. With the launch announcement, Samsung said, “This is more than a slim smartphone. The Galaxy S25 Edge not only sets a new standard for what you can achieve with your smartphone.”

Furthermore, Samsung also confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a 200MP wide lens that will offer pro-grade capabilities. The company also teased Galaxy AI features, which we expect will be similar to other Galaxy S25 series models. Lastly, Samsung has commenced the pre-reservations of the Galaxy S25 Edge in the US with a $50 Samsung credit.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be a slim smartphone with an expected thickness of just 5.84mm. Because of its slimness, Samsung may compromise on some features, such as a smaller 3900mAh battery and a dual camera setup instead of a triple camera system. The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, like its siblings.

The Galaxy S25 Edge may come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It will come with a dual camera setup that may include a 200MP primary camera with an ISOCELL HP2 sensor and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Since these are speculated features, we will have to wait 5 more days to confirm what the Galaxy S25 Edge will have in store for users.