Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launching tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know

Samsung is set to unveil its highly anticipated mobile phone - the Galaxy S25 Edge tomorrow. The event, which has generated considerable buzz since its first preview at the Galaxy Unpacked in January 2025, and now the launch is just hours away. Here’s everything we can expect from the launch event. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is set to launch tomorrow in India at 5:30 a.m(Bloomberg)

How to Watch the Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Event:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will officially launch tomorrow, Monday, 13 May 2025, at 8 pm EST, 5 pm PT, and 5:30 am IST. While Flipkart lists the launch time at 1 PM IST, the event will be streamed virtually. The launch event, named ‘Beyond Slim’, will be available for viewing on Samsung’s official YouTube channel and website. Pre-reservation for the device is also open in the US with a $50 Samsung credit incentive. The initial reveal may target markets in Korea and China.

Design and Display

Samsung could introduce the Galaxy S25 Edge as one of its thinnest smartphones yet. Reports suggest the device might be 5.8mm thick and weigh less than 170 grams. The frame could be made of titanium or aluminum, depending on regional variants.

The display is expected to measure 6.8 inches, featuring AMOLED technology, QHD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen may also offer Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection. Compared to other models, the S25 Edge could arrive with minimal bezels and a sleeker frame design.

Cameras and Performance

The smartphone may offer camera improvements focused on software enhancements. Leaks and rumours point to a 200MP main sensor that could be a modified version of the ISOCELL HP2 used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It may support features like improved low-light capture and HDR. Additional sensors could include an ultra-wide or a telephoto lens, along with support for 8K video recording. The entire camera module may be redesigned to reduce its size while keeping image quality intact.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, though some regions may receive an Exynos variant. Additionally, the handset is likely to come with 12GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. It will run on Android 15 with One UI 7.

Battery and Charging

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to house a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. Samsung may introduce new battery health management features within the One UI 7 update to optimise battery life. Despite a smaller battery compared to competitors, the phone will likely rely on software optimisation to provide sufficient daily use.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price in India (Expected)

The base variant of the Galaxy S25 Edge, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is expected to cost around Rs. 1,10,000 in India. The device will sit between the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra in terms of both pricing and features. Pre-orders may begin soon after the official unveiling through both online and offline platforms.