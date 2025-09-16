Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G first impression: Crisp display, clean software, and more under Rs. 60,000

Samsung has recently launched the new generation Fan Edition or “FE” model in India. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is a popular choice among buyers due to its affordability, while retaining some of the similar features of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus models. The smartphone flaunts a design similar to its flagship siblings with an aluminium frame, matte-glass rear panel, triple camera setup, and others. At under Rs. 60,000, the Galaxy S25 FE 5G offers features that look quite enticing on paper. But, does it truly live up to the hype? Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is priced at Rs. 59,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

I have been using the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G for a couple of days, testing its day-to-day performance, camera, and battery life. As much as I enjoy using Samsung phones with One UI, the price tag of Rs. 59,999 and a few features raise some questions in my mind. Therefore, here’s my initial impression of Samsung’s affordable flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Design and display

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ and an IP68 rating. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G features a design profile similar to that of the Galaxy S25 models. It has three separate camera lenses aligned vertically on the rear pane, but surprisingly, it does not have a massive camera bump. It has a matte-glass finish, which is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ that gives the smartphone a premium look.

On the sides, it features an Aluminium armour frame which is said to be thinner this year, but still maintains a boxy look. However, in-hand, the phone feels extremely light. Lastly, the Galaxy S25 FE offers an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Up front, the smartphone features a massive 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. With a few days of usage, I quite like the vivid colours it produces. The visual looks sharp, and the display is quite responsive, making it perfect for multimedia users and multitaskers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Camera:

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE features a triple camera setup. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G features a similar camera setup as its predecessor, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. I managed to capture some shots on the phone that captured sharp images with accurate colours. It slightly resembles the Galaxy S25 model camera, but we have to put it through more tests to know for sure. The camera upgrade the Galaxy S25 FE has is the new 12MP selfie camera. We will test the cameras thoroughly to get a greater understanding of its performance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Performance and battery

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is powered by the in-house Exynos 2400 processor, similar to last year’s Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus models. During the testing of the Galaxy S24 model, the processor provided a decent performance, but it lagged behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. In addition, we also came across major overheating issues with the Galaxy S24. Now, during my initial usage with Galaxy S25 FE, the smartphone provides a smooth experience with day-to-day tasks such as social media scrolling, browsing, and light gaming. However, we have yet to do heavy testing of the phone.

One of my favourite things about Samsung phones is the One UI software. This year, the Galaxy S25 FE has a software based on the latest Android 16 version. I’ve tested One UI 8 on Galaxy Z Flip 7, and I was quite impressed. It's clean, seamless, and AI-packed, making it even more attractive. The Galaxy S25 FE brings all the latest features, including Now Bar, Now Brief, Circle to Search Game, interpreter, and other AI-powered features.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is backed by a 4900mAh battery that runs more than a day with current 2 hours of screen time. Therefore, we have to put the phone through heavy testing to judge its battery life. Lastly, it supports 45W wired charging, which may not be ideal for a Rs. 60,000 phone, but we will get back with the charging time soon.