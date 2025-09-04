Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G first look: All the upgrades you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G has been announced globally at the recent Galaxy event. This new generation Fan Edition model flaunts flagship AI-powered features, powerful performance, and an advanced triple camera setup. While the smartphone looks impressive on paper. We have had the opportunity to get hands-on experience with the Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile. Therefore, if you’re planning to buy this new affordable flagship phone, here’s a detailed first look at its design, upgrades, and new features. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G first look in Navy Blue colour variant.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G first look:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G comes with a sleek and refined design that measures 7.4mm in thickness and weighs only 190 grams. Despite a slimmed build, the smartphone retains a bulky look, but does not feel heavy in the hands, and provides a comfortable grip. It features an enhanced Armour aluminium frame with a matte glass rear panel. It also offers an IP68 rating for protection against water and dust.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G comes with an Exynos 2400 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, it comes with a similar triple camera setup as its predecessor that includes a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto lens. In addition, the smartphone features an upgraded 12MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S25 FE runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16, bringing advanced features like Now Bar, Now Brief, and Circle to Search. It also includes powerful AI editing tools that include Generative Edit, Audio Eraser, and more. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 4900mAh battery that supports 45W charging.