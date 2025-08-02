Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G full specs and features tipped online ahead of the launch - All details

Samsung is preparing to expand its S25 series with the launch of the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) soon. The company recently shared its Q2 2025 financial results and also confirmed that the Galaxy S25 FE will arrive earlier this year compared to last year’s Galaxy S24 FE. The full specifications and features of the upcoming device have recently been revealed in a new leak, ahead of the expected early September launch. Let’s take a closer look at what the upcoming device might have in store for you. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE key specifications, colour options and other major details have been leaked online ahead of the launch. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has appeared in a detailed leak from Android Headlines, which outlines nearly all of its key specifications. The device will be slightly slimmer than its predecessor Galaxy S24 FE, measuring 161.3 x 76.6 x 7.4mm and weighing 190 grams. It will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the upcoming device will include Gorilla Glass Victus on the screen and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. Buyers will have two memory options: 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. It is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery, the same as the previous model, but charging speeds will see an update with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review: Almost the perfect Android flagship

For photography, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. On the back, the device will include a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. Furthermore, the device will run on Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8 and include Galaxy AI features.

Also read: Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G review: Well-balanced smartphone with AI smarts, but not without trade-offs

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Price and Colour Options (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could start at a starting price of around $600 (roughly Rs. 52,321). It is also expected to come in four colour options: Icy Blue, Jet Black, White, and Navy.