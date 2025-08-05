Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G mobile colour options and design tipped ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to debut sometime in September 2025. As we wait for a launch announcement, several rumours about the phone have been spreading online, giving us a glimpse of what the new-generation Fan Edition will look like. Recently, we came across a leak that highlighted detailed specifications of the Galaxy S25 FE 5G, including processor, battery mAh, display, and others. Now, a tipster has revealed the design render and colour variants of the smartphone. Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 FE 5G will launch in four subtle colours and a similar design to its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G design tipped in new colour options. Here’s what we know.(Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G design and colour variants

According to NieuweMobiel.NL, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G design render leaked ahead of the launch, showcasing four new colour variants. As per the leaked image, the new Fan Edition model could come in four colour options: Icy Blue, Navy, Jet Black and White. In addition to the colours, we also get a glimpse at the smartphone design, which looks quite similar to its predecessor, with an aluminium frame, glossy rear panel, and a triple camera setup.

While the design is similar, we expect the smartphone to be slimmer and lighter than the Galaxy S24 FE. Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to be 7.4mm slim and could weigh 190 grams. Apart from this change, we do not expect the smartphone to get a major hardware upgrade. Here’s what we know about the expected specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G: Specifications and features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Gorilla Glass Victus and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the in-house Exynos 2400 processor. Previously, it was tipped to feature an Exynos 2400e chip; however, the new leaks suggest a more flagship chipset for the smartphone.

The smartphone could retain similar camera features as its predecessor, with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Lastly, the Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery that may come with faster 45W charging support. Apart from these features, the smartphone will likely offer an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water.