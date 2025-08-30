Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G price in India, specs and design revealed…

September has many surprises in store for tech fans, and it is not just about the iPhone 17 series. Samsung has confirmed a new Galaxy event on 4 September, where it will unveil the Galaxy S25 FE alongside the Galaxy Tab S11. The Fan Edition, or FE, has long been a popular choice, whether it was the Galaxy S23 FE or Galaxy S24 FE, thanks to its more affordable price compared to the flagship models. Now, fresh leaks have revealed most of the key details about the S25 FE, from its design to its features. Here is what to expect. Samsung teases Galaxy S25 FE 5G in new video, reveals the official design ahead of launch.(Samsung)

Galaxy S25 FE design

This one comes straight from Android Headlines. The publication has leaked what seem to be official renders of the S25 FE, which also revealed the colourways the phone could come in. There could be a colourway in black, one in white, and then a violet colourway called Navy, and also an Icy Blue colour.

As for the design itself, it is expected to look just like the regular S25 models, with flat sides, flat display, and flat back, with a camera setup in the top left of the phone. It is going to look exactly like the S25. However, one difference spotted was in the chin of the phone, which is slightly thicker compared to the rest of the bezel, which is not the case with the regular S25. From the renders, the sides do look metallic, but ultimately it remains to be seen what material Samsung brings with the S25 FE.

Galaxy S25 FE: What about the specs?

The publication also revealed the specs of the device, which could feature the Exynos 2400 chipset, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. For the camera, you could get a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto 3x lens. For the front-facing camera, there could be a 12MP unit. Coming to the battery, it could be a 4900mAh unit, which, if you think about it, is quite close to the Pixel 10 Pro with its 4870mAh battery. This phone could support 45W wired charging.

The phone could also support IP68 dust and water resistance, and get a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Galaxy S25 FE price in India (Expected)

The previous-generation model, the Galaxy S24 FE, launched at ₹59,999, with the 256GB variant retailing for ₹65,999. Now, the Galaxy S25 FE could be priced in a similar range, considering the S25 currently starts at ₹68,999 for the 128GB model and goes up to ₹86,999 for the 512GB model.