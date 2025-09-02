Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G vs iPhone 16e: Price in India, specs, features, and more compared

Samsung is expected to launch the new generation “Fan Edition” phone, the Galaxy S25 FE 5G, at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on September 4. This smartphone is expected to offer flagship design and features, but at an affordable price in comparison to the high-end Galaxy S25 series models. As the launch approaches, several rumours surrounding the smartphone have started to circulate over the internet, giving us a glimpse of new features and upgrades. While the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to offer several upgrades, will it be able to compete with Apple’s affordable flagship model, the iPhone 16e? Let’s have a detailed specs comparison to find out. Know how the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G compares to Apple’s iPhone 16e.(Samsung/ Apple)

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G vs iPhone 16e: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is expected to retain a similar design as its predecessor with a glass back, an aluminium frame, and a triple camera setup, which is aligned vertically. The smartphone will likely offer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. On the other hand, the iPhone 16e follows the iPhone 14 design with a matte-glass rear panel, aluminium frame, and a single rear camera on the top left corner. It also offers an IP68 rating for water protection.

For display, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and may offer 1900nits peak brightness. Whereas the iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch OLED screen that offers a 60Hz refresh rate and 1200nits peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G vs iPhone 16e: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G will likely feature a similar triple camera setup as the Galaxy S24 FE model. Therefore, it may include a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it may feature a 10MP front-facing camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 16e features a 48MP Fusion main camera and a 12MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G vs iPhone 16e: Performance and battery

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is rumoured to be powered by an Exynos 2400 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal memory. Whereas the iPhone 16e is powered by the A18 chip, which also powers the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. It also offers 8GB of RAM, but it offers up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of lasting performance, the Galaxy S25 FE will likely be backed by a 4900mAh battery, which may offer up to 45 charging. Whereas, iPhone 16e is equipped with a smaller 4005mAh battery that supports 20W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G vs iPhone 16e: Price in India

The iPhone 16e was launched at a starting price of Rs. 59,990 for 128GB in India. Whereas the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G will likely be priced at around Rs. 63,200 for the 128GB variant.