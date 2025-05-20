Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leak suggests familiar camera setup, modest upgrades

With the main Galaxy S25 lineup now fully unveiled, attention is starting to shift to the more budget-conscious sibling in the series, the Galaxy S25 FE. According to the latest leaks, those hoping for a major camera upgrade may be in for a slight letdown. New information suggests that Samsung is sticking with an 8MP 3x telephoto lens, the same configuration seen on the Galaxy S24 FE. While capable of decent zoom shots in daylight, it’s far from the powerhouse optics found in the Ultra models. This move reinforces the FE series' role as a value-driven alternative rather than a top-tier imaging device. Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus image used for representative purposes.(Ijaj Khan/ Hindustan Times)

Cost-cutting is almost a principle of the FE lineup, and telephoto cameras tend to be among the first areas where compromises are made. While Samsung could upgrade this lens in the future, it seems the S25 FE will once again lean on modest telephoto performance in order to keep pricing competitive.

Ultra-Wide and Selfie Cameras See Minor Gains

On a slightly brighter note, leaks indicate the ultra-wide lens will stick to a 12MP resolution, a standard move for this tier of Samsung phones. More interestingly, the selfie camera is reportedly getting a bump to 12MP, up from the previous 10MP, a small but welcome improvement for users who prioritise front-facing clarity for video calls and social media.

A Familiar Formula with a Budget-Friendly Focus

The Galaxy S25 FE isn’t shaping up to be a dramatic step forward, but it likely won’t need to be. For many users, the FE range hits a sweet spot: flagship styling with slightly trimmed-down specs at a more digestible price. It looks the part, and offers a good slice of the Galaxy S25 experience without the premium price tag.

If Samsung follows its usual release cadence, the Galaxy S25 FE could launch around October 2025. While not revolutionary, it could prove to be a strong contender for those who want reliable performance and respectable features, especially if pricing stays sharp. Still, power users and photography enthusiasts may want to set their sights higher.