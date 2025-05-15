Samsung Galaxy S25 gets a major discount in India: How to buy it for under 64,000

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 back in January this year. The series started at ₹74,999 for the base S25 with 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM. But now, as part of a limited-time offer, and hot on heels of the Galaxy S25 Edge launch, Samsung India has announced multiple discounts and deals available on the Galaxy S25 smartphone, making it easier to buy the phone a few months after launch. Read on for all the details. Galaxy S25 feels light and comfortable in the hand.(Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech)

Galaxy S25 Officially Discounted: Offer Details

Samsung says that Galaxy S25 buyers will be eligible for an ₹11,000 upgrade bonus, bringing the net effective price down to ₹63,999. This is for the 128 GB plus 12 GB variant. Alternatively, customers can also get a ₹10,000 bank cashback. Both of these offers are going to be available on Samsung's own India website and other online platforms, as well as retail stores across India. Alongside these offers, Samsung has also announced that these phones are going to be available with no-cost EMI for nine months along with the ₹8,000 bank cashback. Additionally, NBFC consumers can purchase the S25 with a 12 or 24-month no-cost EMI.

Galaxy S25 Specifications And More

Samsung Galaxy S25 base model, just like the rest of the S25 series, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as the recently launched Galaxy S25 Edge, features the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy custom chipset, which is the current Qualcomm flagship. You get 12 GB of RAM in the base model and up to 512 gigabytes of storage.

For optics, there's a triple camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main wide camera, a 10 MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

The phone is also guaranteed to get seven major OS upgrades with seven years of security updates. The phone is available in various colours, including Icy Blue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow. Samsung.com exclusive colours include Pink Gold, Coral Red, and Blue Black.