Samsung Galaxy S25 Series colours leaked; fresh new shades expected: All details

December is here, and that means it's only a month or so before January arrives, bringing the highly anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. So far, there have been numerous leaks suggesting what to expect from the devices in terms of performance and cameras. However, while we’ve seen a lot of design leaks, especially surrounding the Galaxy S25 Ultra, details about the colour options have remained unclear—until now. Samsung Galaxy S25 series could be available in several new colourways.(REUTERS)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Colour Options

New leaks seem to shed light on this aspect. Leaked images of SIM trays suggest what the new colours might look like. The Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, in particular, are expected to come in several shades, including black, green, purple, blue, and white. This information comes from leaked images of the SIM trays, likely part of the standard S25 models by Roland Quandt, a tipster on Bluesky.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, it is still unclear which shades will be available. However, considering titanium is expected to make a comeback, it would be natural to anticipate a grey titanium finish as a option. Black is also likely to remain a standard choice. Other colour options for the Ultra model are not confirmed yet, but Samsung may differentiate the S25 standard models from the S25 Ultra by offering more subtle colours for the latter, following a strategy similar to Apple's with the iPhone range. However, based on past trends, we can expect Samsung to offer more vibrant shades on its own website, exclusively.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Performance And More

So far, multiple leaks have suggested that all three models in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qualcomm’s flagship successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The standard S25 models are expected to come with a triple-camera setup, comprising wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to get a quad-camera setup, including: A 200 MP main sensor, a 50 MP 5X telephoto lens, a second telephoto camera with approximately 3x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide-angle lens.

The S25 Ultra is also rumoured to feature a significant design change. Samsung is reportedly opting for curved corners instead of the sharp ones seen in previous models, making the device more ergonomic. That said, it is expected to retain a flat display, much like the S24 Ultra.

